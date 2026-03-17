unWired Broadband Bridges Digital Divide in Lost Hills, CA Through High-Speed Internet Expansion

LOST HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--unWired Broadband, a leading high-speed Internet provider in California, announced today the launch of their high-speed Internet service in Lost Hills, CA. This project was developed and executed in partnership with The Wonderful Company and Kern County Board of Supervisors. The service is designed to provide residents in the Lost Hills area with access to affordable, high-speed Internet, while also expanding connectivity to the broader community. To deliver this service, unWired has equipped a telecommunications tower in the community with state-of-the-art fixed wireless technology from Tarana Wireless that offers speeds up to 1 Gig.

Headquartered in Fresno, CA, unWired has been in the business of connecting underserved communities across Central and Northern California since 2003. Their product offerings include both fixed wireless and fiber technologies, ensuring they can engineer the right connectivity solution for the mission. Their robust fixed wireless Internet network boasts over 200 towers across twenty counties. unWired’s fiber product NextGen Fiber will also be fully deployed in four California cities by the middle of 2026. Named Best Internet Service Provider by The Fresno Bee for four consecutive years, as well as Best Customer Service, unWired has a proven track record of excellence.

“We share The Wonderful Company’s vision of ensuring the entire Lost Hills community has access to reliable, high-speed Internet,” said Matthew Murphy, CEO of unWired Broadband. “We’re proud to play a role in making that vision a reality. Partnerships like this demonstrate how collaboration between the public and private sectors can expand critical infrastructure and help ensure families, students, and local businesses have the connectivity they need to succeed.”

One of the biggest agricultural enterprises and employers in the Central Valley of California, The Wonderful Company has a deep and extensive commitment to supporting the communities where its employees live and work. The company and its founders, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, along with their foundations, provide significant philanthropic support in the Central Valley, investing more than $850 million so far in the region, of which more than $110 million has been directed to Lost Hills to support initiatives spanning health and wellness, education, infrastructure, affordable housing, and more.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, unWired Broadband, in partnership with The Wonderful Company, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 25, 2026 at 1pm at Lost Hills Park. Remarks will be made by several executives and local officials. Members of the media and public are highly encouraged to attend and representatives will also be available for media interviews.

To learn more about unWired Broadband, you can visit getunwired.com.

About unWired Broadband

unWired Broadband is the leading Internet provider for rural and underserved areas in Central and Northern California. Their network includes over 200 towers connecting communities that have been ignored by cable and fiber Internet providers. Since their inception in 2003, they have expanded their connectivity suite to also include redundancy solutions, a data center and most recently, fiber Internet.