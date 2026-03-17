Nebius Gives VC-Backed Growth-Stage Companies a Fast Track to Enterprise Adoption in Collaboration with NVIDIA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nebius announced the Enterprise Readiness Initiative, a hands-on acceleration program to help AI-native startups scale their products to win enterprise customers in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Launched in partnership with Insight Partners, Accel, and Fellows Fund, the program pairs engineering teams from VC portfolio companies with Nebius engineers, as well as expertise from NVIDIA, to get their products running reliably and securely at enterprise scale.

For most AI-native companies, enterprise adoption hinges on demonstrating products that meet enterprise expectations for performance, security and compliance. They also have to ensure their products can be delivered at scale, with sustainable unit economics. This joint program helps teams prove both before entering enterprise sales cycles.

Over an intensive engagement of up to six weeks, teams optimize inference performance and economics using Nebius Token Factory accelerated by NVIDIA inference platform — compliant, managed, purpose-built AI infrastructure that they don’t have to build or source themselves.

Roman Chernin, co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Nebius, said:

“We’re now in an era of new ISVs and AI-native product companies growing at the speed of light. Most of them critically need hands-on support and infrastructure expertise at the scaling stage to build sustainable, economical growth and win in the enterprise market. That's what this program delivers – working directly with NVIDIA and Nebius engineers on your actual workloads, not hypotheticals."

From term sheet to production: Why leading VCs are leaning in

Leading venture capital firms are leaning into the Enterprise Readiness Initiative to offer their portfolio companies an opportunity to gain a structural advantage at the point where many AI projects stall.

“As AI-first companies move from experimentation to deployment, the steps from prototype to production are where many promising teams can encounter significant friction. The Enterprise Readiness Initiative offers startups access to strong infrastructure and engineering expertise, helping them operationalize AI product delivery at enterprise scale with confidence.”

– George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners

“Enterprise customers are raising the bar quickly. It’s no longer enough for AI startups to show what a model can do — they need to demonstrate predictable performance, cost efficiency, and operational maturity at scale. That transition is a critical and often fragile moment in a company’s lifecycle. Having direct access to the combined engineering depth of NVIDIA and Nebius gives our portfolio companies the infrastructure foundation and guidance they need to navigate that inflection point with confidence — and avoid the missteps that can slow or stall enterprise momentum.”

– Matt Weigand, Partner at Accel

“Early AI startups are moving incredibly fast. They can’t afford to lose momentum solving infrastructure challenges that aren’t core to their product vision. This initiative allows our portfolio companies to stay focused on building differentiated products, while ensuring they’re running on infrastructure that meets the standards enterprise customers expect.”

– Alex Ren, Founding Partner at Fellows Fund

Program details

Participating companies in the Enterprise Readiness Initiative receive direct access to the Nebius engineering team with expertise and support from NVIDIA, the NVIDIA accelerated computing, and the Nebius Token Factory platform.

The program is structured around four workstreams:

Workload assessment: identifying high-impact inference workloads and optimization opportunities using open-source models;

Inference optimization: improving latency, throughput, reliability, and economics;

Enterprise validation: verifying security, compliance, and operational requirements;

Production readiness: preparing systems, teams, and workflows to operate reliably at scale.

In addition to engineering support, participants receive strategic visibility through the Nebius ecosystem, and go-to-market enablement to support adoption by enterprise customers.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com

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