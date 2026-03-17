CitroTech and All Terrain Partner to Target Fire Prevention for United States Government and Military Sites

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CitroTech Inc. (NYSE AM: CITR) maker of CitroTech®—the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Choice program—today announced a strategic partnership with All Terrain Fire Support Inc., a leading wildfire mitigation, emergency response, and infrastructure protection firm. The collaboration is designed to help federal, state, and military agencies prevent wildfires and safeguard assets using safe, non-toxic, and long-lasting protection.

By combining CitroTech’s breakthrough fire inhibition technology with All Terrain’s deep operational expertise and established government and defense relationships, the partnership better positions the companies to capture a rapidly expanding market opportunity. U.S. military and government agencies are under increasing pressure to improve wildfire readiness while complying with increasingly stringent environmental and sustainability standards. The Company estimates that as much as 275,000 gallons of CitroTech product may be required to cover each square mile of terrain or active munition zones, underscoring both the scale of protection required and the significant opportunity to safeguard expansive, high-risk environments.

"This partnership marks a fundamental shift in how we can help government agencies approach wildfire prevention and protection of mission-critical infrastructure," said Wes Bolsen, CEO of CitroTech. "Legacy fire retardants were built for a different set of expectations. Today, agencies must navigate a much more complex landscape, balancing escalating fire risk with environmental stewardship and regulatory scrutiny. Together with All Terrain, we are advancing unprecedented access to solutions built for this reality, offering safe, durable protection across bases, training grounds, active munition zones, and surrounding communities in high-risk fire zones."

CitroTech® helps prevent ignitions and protect assets before and during wildfire events, combining superior effectiveness with a best-in-class environmental and human safety profile. Recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Choice program and tested to UL Greenguard Gold standards, it delivers advanced protection without compromising environmental responsibility, ensuring agencies can meet strict standards while shielding key infrastructure.

“All Terrain has spent years working alongside government and military organizations in high-risk environments,” said Chris Dusa, President of All Terrain Fire Support Inc. “As a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, we understand directly the intricate challenges these agencies face. “CitroTech represents a true step-change for fire inhibitors and long-term fire retardants in the United States. In uniting our unique capabilities, we are enabling seamless, scaled adoption of a solution that meets advanced environmental standards while delivering top-tier protection.”

The companies expect the partnership to initially focus on U.S. federal and military opportunities, with the potential to expand across the Western United States over time.

About CitroTech Inc.

CitroTech Inc. (NYSE AM: CITR) is manufacturing and deploying the CitroTech family of innovative, environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildfire prevention and asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL Greenguard Gold standards, providing effective and scientifically validated wildfire mitigation while safeguarding human and environmental health. The Company’s growing patent portfolio, recurring-revenue model, and scalable approach support its long-term growth and market expansion. For more information, visit www.citrotech.com.

About All Terrain Fire Support Inc.

All Terrain Fire Support Inc. is a leading provider of wildfire mitigation, emergency response, and infrastructure protection services for government, military, and commercial customers. The company specializes in deploying advanced solutions in complex, high-risk environments. For more information, visit www.atfs-usa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.