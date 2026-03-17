WISCUB Service Center Expands Solutions for Wisconsin Credit Unions with CheckAlt

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CheckAlt, a provider of integrated receivables and payment processing solutions, today announced a new partnership with WISCUB Service Center (WSC), a Wisconsin-based service organization supporting credit unions throughout the state. Through the partnership, WSC will offer CheckAlt’s Electronic Lockbox and Branch & Teller Capture solutions to its network of credit unions to help reduce manual processing, improve operational visibility, and enable faster, more efficient payment handling.

"CheckAlt’s technology allows us to offer modern teller capture and electronic lockbox capabilities that simplify check processing, reduce manual workflows, and help institutions operate more efficiently." Share

Today’s credit unions operate in an increasingly complex payments environment and face pressure to streamline payment workflows and reduce manual exception handling across deposit channels. WSC sought to expand the tools available to its member institutions, including branch-based check capture and digital processing workflows designed to simplify deposit operations and provide greater insight into payment activity.

“Credit unions today are managing a growing mix of payment channels while operating with leaner teams and more complex operational demands,” said Lissa Hansen, Business Development Leader at WSC. “Our goal is to bring practical, high-value solutions to the credit unions we serve. CheckAlt’s technology allows us to offer modern teller capture and electronic lockbox capabilities that simplify check processing, reduce manual workflows, and help institutions operate more efficiently.”

“WISCUB Service Center has built a trusted network across Wisconsin’s credit union community,” said Jason Schwabline, Chief Commercial Officer at CheckAlt. “Credit unions today are managing a growing mix of payment channels while working to simplify operations and reduce manual processing. Our Electronic Lockbox and Branch & Teller Capture solutions help institutions digitize check workflows, eliminate unnecessary paper conversion in online banking bill pay, and gain better visibility into payment activity, helping them process payments faster and operate more efficiently.”

Through the partnership, WSC credit unions will gain access to CheckAlt’s Electronic Lockbox and Branch & Teller Capture solutions. Electronic Lockbox helps keep online banking bill payments digital by preventing them from converting to paper checks, while Branch & Teller Capture digitizes checks accepted at the teller window and streamlines branch deposit workflows. Together, these capabilities help credit unions streamline check processing, reduce manual workflows, and improve visibility across payment operations.

About CheckAlt

CheckAlt is a leader in payment management, delivering a complete receivables solution that seamlessly processes both paper and digital payments. From traditional lockbox services to our advanced electronic lockbox, and from ACH to credit and debit card payments, we simplify B2B and C2B transactions for hundreds of financial institutions, fintechs, and businesses nationwide. Organizations trust CheckAlt to accelerate payment processing, improve operational efficiency, and deliver secure, digital-first solutions. With innovation and a commitment to exceptional service at our core, we empower businesses to manage payments more efficiently and securely. Learn more at www.checkalt.com.

About WISCUB Service Center

WISCUB Service Center (WSC) is a credit union-owned financial services organization that provides operational and payment processing solutions designed to help credit unions improve efficiency and better serve their members. Established in 1977, WSC delivers services including item processing, image cash letter support, investment solutions, and back-office operational tools. With a focus on responsive service, technology enablement, and practical innovation, WSC helps credit unions streamline workflows, reduce manual effort, and enhance processing performance.