Liquified Solutions Partners With Curator Hotel & Resort Collection to Drive Water Utility Savings for Independent Hotel Owners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquified Solutions, a leading data-driven water management platform for commercial real estate owners and operators, today announced a new strategic partnership with Curator Hotels & Resorts, a premier collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts.

“Liquified Solutions provides a strategic, data-driven approach to expense management that helps independent owners protect margins and maximize long-term asset value.” - Brent Hayhurst, Vice President Program Development of Curator Hotels & Resorts Share

The partnership provides Curator members with a turnkey Water Efficiency Program that reduces water and sewer expenses, delivering immediate improvements to Net Operating Income (NOI) and increasing long-term asset value.

Direct-to-NOI Savings for Independent Hotel Owners

In today’s rising cost environment, independent hotel owners face mounting pressure from escalating utility rates, labor costs and operational expenses. Water and sewer utilities – often overlooked and under-optimized – represent one of the most controllable and recurring expense categories on a hotel’s profit and loss statement.

Liquified Solutions’ proven program helps owners capture durable cost savings without disruptive renovations or negative impact to the guest experience.

“Water utilities remain one of the most under-optimized line items in hospitality,” said Timothy Sakow, President of Liquified Solutions. “Our hospitality clients achieve savings ranging from 20-30% without compromising guest satisfaction or operational standards. For owners, that translates directly into improved NOI and increased asset value.”

Beyond operating expense reduction, proactive water management directly enhances asset valuation. By converting a traditionally unmanaged utility expense into a controlled performance lever, independent hotel owners can drive measurable increases in property value while strengthening long-term portfolio resilience.

A Strategic Advantage for Curator Members

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is committed to delivering high-impact programs that strengthen property performance while preserving the individuality and character of its members. Through this partnership, Liquified Solutions enhances Curator’s value proposition by addressing a controllable operating expense that produces measurable financial results.

Key Benefits for Hotel Owners

20-30% reduction in water and sewer utility expenses

Immediate and recurring improvement to property-level cash flow

Turnkey water conservation solutions – From guestrooms to common areas, Liquified Solutions handles project planning, installation, reporting and monitoring.

Minimal operational disruption during implementation

No compromise to guest satisfaction or operating standards

Unlike revenue initiatives that fluctuate with market cycles, utility expense reductions provide consistent, recurring impact that compounds over time.

Curator Leadership Perspective

“Curator is focused on delivering programs that drive measurable financial performance for our members,” said Brent Hayhurst, Vice President Program Development of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Liquified Solutions provides a strategic, data-driven approach to expense management that helps independent owners protect margins and maximize long-term asset value.”

Driving Profitability and Sustainability

In addition to financial performance, Liquified Solutions supports owners’ sustainability objectives by reducing overall water consumption and improving system efficiency. As municipalities across major markets continue to raise water and sewer rates, proactive water management is becoming a critical component of operational strategy in hospitality.

By aligning Curator’s mission of maximizing asset value with Liquified Solutions’ proven cost-reduction model, the partnership offers independent hotels and resorts a scalable pathway to stronger margins, higher asset valuations, and improved environmental performance.

About Liquified Solutions

Liquified Solutions partners with commercial real estate owners to deliver measurable water efficiency improvements. Using data-driven analysis and patented cost-effective solutions, we reduce water usage, lower operating expenses and improve system performance. For more information about Liquified Solutions, please visit www.liquifiedsolutions.com

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Curator provides access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue, all while allowing the properties to retain their unique individuality. In addition, Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. Visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us @CuratorHotelsResorts.