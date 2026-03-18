UST Extends Tricentis Partnership Across APAC, with Expanded Focus on Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, today announced the extension of its longstanding partnership with Tricentis to new markets across the Asia-Pacific region. The partnership is focused on supporting organisations in Australia and New Zealand through enterprise-scale test automation and quality engineering capabilities.

Tricentis is a globally recognised provider of continuous testing solutions and a leader in AI-augmented software quality testing, offering AI-enabled technology designed to support large and complex application landscapes. Through this expanded partnership, UST will leverage Tricentis’ platform to support organisations in modernising software testing practices, reducing test cycle timelines and strengthening release confidence across Agile and DevOps operating models.

As organisations across Australia and New Zealand continue to modernise digital platforms and adopt cloud-native architectures, quality assurance teams face increasing pressure to support faster, more frequent releases without compromising software quality, stability or customer experience. Traditional testing approaches can struggle to scale in these environments, increasing delivery risk and slowing time to market. However, the UST-Tricentis partnership enables scalable, model-based test automation that strengthens system resilience across complex environments, reduces manual effort, and shortens test cycles while maintaining high quality standards.

The expansion of the UST-Tricentis partnership reinforces UST’s commitment to supporting organisations across Australia and New Zealand with outcome-driven quality engineering solutions aligned to regional enterprise complexity, regulatory considerations and delivery maturity.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Tricentis to Australia and New Zealand, two of the most dynamic markets in the APAC region. Increasing automation options for software testing will bring greater flexibility to organisations as they seek to grow and expand, allowing for reduced time to market and a better overall user experience,” said Kumaran C R, Vice President and Managing Director, UST Australia.

"This year will be pivotal for software development and quality testing as digital complexity increases both opportunity and vulnerability. At Tricentis, we are committed to ensuring that our technology delivers real value to customers while reducing risk, but we need the right partners to help us execute this. We are pleased to be working with UST, who share our mission to empower organisations in achieving their goals of high-quality software,” said Damien Wong, Senior Vice President, APAC, Tricentis.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in agentic software quality. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing and quality engineering portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Gartner and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the most respected brands in the world, such as Experian, T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone Ziggo. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.