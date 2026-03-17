Orijin and Roca Partner to Deliver Rewire CBT Program to Incarcerated Learners Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orijin and Roca today announced a partnership to make Roca’s Rewire CBT, a non-clinical approach to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), available in digital format exclusively through the Orijin platform. This initiative makes Roca’s nationally recognized behavioral change program available asynchronously for the first time, allowing incarcerated learners to complete the course at their own pace using secure digital tablets inside correctional facilities.

Founded in 2014, Orijin provides secure digital learning and workforce development programs that help incarcerated learners build skills, prepare for employment, and successfully reenter their communities.

“Preparing individuals for successful reentry requires addressing both skills and mindset,” said Arti Finn, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Orijin. “By making Rewire CBT available through the Orijin platform, correctional educators can provide justice-involved learners with tools that support personal growth, accountability, and positive decision-making.”

Founded in 1988, Roca is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the highest-risk young people change their lives. The organization works with young people involved in the justice system who face significant barriers related to trauma, violence, and poverty. Roca engages participants using Rewire CBT, education, and transitional employment to help their participants heal, learn emotional regulation and achieve long-term behavior change.

Rewire CBT is the foundation of Roca’s intervention model and the core training offered through the Roca Impact Institute. Rooted in brain science, Rewire CBT is a non-clinical, skill-based approach to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, widely recognized as the gold standard behavioral health intervention for addressing trauma and reducing violence and crime. Because the model focuses on practical skills rather than clinical treatment, it can be delivered flexibly in a wide range of settings, including digitally through the Orijin platform.

Noting that Roca graduates have significantly lower rates of recidivism than their peers, Jennifer Clammer, Executive Vice President of the Roca Impact Institute said, “Roca sees every day how Rewire CBT helps young people regulate their emotions, think differently, and make better decisions. Expanding access to Rewire CBT through the Orijin platform to incarcerated learners across the country will allow us to extend the reach of this tool proven to support and sustain behavior change.”

Clammer also noted that for FY25, 92% of Roca participants engaged in the program for at least 24 months had no new arrests, and 98% had no new incarcerations.

Through this partnership, Orijin and Roca are expanding access to proven behavioral learning programs that help correctional educators support personal growth, rehabilitation, and stronger reentry outcomes for justice-impacted individuals.

About Orijin

Orijin is transforming how correctional jurisdictions prepare incarcerated populations for employment. The Orijin platform delivers comprehensive learning and workforce development experiences, supported by motivational tools for learners and actionable insights for correctional staff. Orijin partners with jurisdictions and agencies including Massachusetts Department of Correction, Tennessee Department of Labor, and North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to accelerate employability, ensuring that learning investments translate to reentry successes. As a public benefit corporation, Orijin is on a mission to prepare every justice-impacted individual for sustainable employment and change corrections for good. For more information, visit www.orijin.works.

About Roca

Hailed as “one of the most effective violence intervention organizations in the country,” Roca is a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 that works relentlessly to disrupt violence by engaging young people, police and systems to heal trauma, find hope, and drive change. For more information about Roca, its breakthrough behavioral health intervention, Rewire CBT, and its life-changing outcomes, as well as the Roca Impact Institute, visit rocainc.com.