-

Vision Loss Takes an Emotional Toll. Hadley Is Addressing It.

Strong early viewership of “Adjusting & Coping Together” points to a gap in vision care

Preview the Adjusting & Coping Together Series

WINNETKA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the more than 30 million Americans living with vision loss, a diagnosis typically comes with a treatment plan. What it often does not come with is support for the grief, isolation, and loss of independence that can follow. Hadley, a nonprofit that has provided free support to older adults adjusting to vision loss for more than a century, created Adjusting & Coping Together to fill that gap—and early response to the video series suggests the need runs deep.

Too many people facing vision loss are navigating emotional challenges alone. Hadley is changing that.

Share

In its first six weeks, Adjusting & Coping Together generated the strongest early viewership of any recent Hadley series launch, a result the organization says reflects how underserved this dimension of vision care has been.

“When someone is diagnosed with a serious eye condition, the conversation usually focuses on treatment,” said Johnjoe Farragher, President and CEO of Hadley. “What’s often left out are the grief, isolation, and loss of independence many experience. We created Adjusting & Coping Together to address those emotional challenges. The response in the first six weeks confirms that the need is real and widespread.”

The series features real people with vision loss speaking candidly about difficulties they have faced, from cycles of grief to sudden emotional triggers, providing insights into how they worked through these challenges. Each episode provides guidance drawn from proven coping techniques and Hadley’s clinical expertise supporting adults adjusting to vision impairment. The series is available free of charge at hadleyhelps.org/adjusting-coping-together.

The launch of Adjusting & Coping Together reflects a growing recognition across healthcare that vision loss requires more than clinical care—it also requires support for the emotional and day-to-day realities people live with.

“We’re proud to support this series, which brings needed attention to the emotional side of vision loss — and the strategies and encouragement that can help people keep moving forward,” said Max Mulcahy, Senior Director, Patient Advocacy, at Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis provided funding through an educational grant.

About Hadley

Hadley provides free practical and emotional support to older adults adjusting to vision loss, empowering them to adapt and thrive. Founded in 1920, Hadley serves more than 190,000 individuals across the country and around the world. Learn more at hadleyhelps.org.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Burke Patten
Marketing Director, Hadley
burke.patten@hadleyhelps.org | 847-784-2869

Industry:

Hadley

Release Summary
Hadley's free video series on the emotional impact of vision loss draws its strongest early response, pointing to a gap in vision care.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#HadleyHelps
#VisionLoss
#VisionLossMentalHealth
#VisionLossSupport

Contacts

Media Contact:
Burke Patten
Marketing Director, Hadley
burke.patten@hadleyhelps.org | 847-784-2869

Social Media Profiles
Hadley on Facebook
Hadley on Instagram
Hadley on LinkedIn
Hadley on YouTube
More News From Hadley

Hadley and UnitedHealthcare Vision Collaborate to Expand Emotional Support for Vision Loss

WINNETKA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hadley is working with UnitedHealthcare Vision to help ensure that more people experiencing vision loss have access to emotional support resources alongside their traditional eye care. As part of the collaboration, UnitedHealthcare Vision will help broaden awareness of Adjusting & Coping Together, Hadley’s free new video series focused on the emotional and psychological realities of vision loss. Vision loss affects more than 30 million people in the United S...

Johnjoe Farragher Named President & CEO of Hadley, World Leader Serving Older Adults Adjusting to Vision Loss

WINNETKA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Trustees of Hadley is pleased to announce the appointment of Johnjoe Farragher as next President and CEO of Hadley. He succeeds current President Julie Tye upon her retirement in September of this year. "In the past four years, our member base has grown by over 3000% as more than 100,000 members have joined the Hadley community. Our scalable business model will allow us to serve millions more," said Mark Stephan, chair of the board of trustees. “Joh...
Back to Newsroom