Comcast to Accelerate Next-Generation AI Applications Using NVIDIA Infrastructure at the Network Edge

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced a groundbreaking initiative to bring AI processing, using NVIDIA GPUs, closer to customers than ever before to accelerate the development of next-generation AI applications across America. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will test the performance of AI workloads running directly at the edge of Comcast’s network – in regional facilities closer to where customers live and work.

By bringing NVIDIA GPUs directly into our edge cloud, we can explore what becomes possible when AI inference happens only milliseconds from end users. Share

The field trial takes advantage of Comcast’s nationwide, deeply distributed architecture that reaches 65 million homes and businesses and is purpose-built for low-latency, high-bandwidth performance. The goal: show how running AI at the network edge can unlock faster, smarter, more responsive experiences. For consumers and businesses, that translates to quicker apps, more relevant recommendations, smoother gaming, and AI-powered tools that respond instantly.

Comcast’s Edge Architecture: Built for AI

Comcast’s network is designed to put more computing power physically closer to customers, creating one of the largest and most capable platforms in the U.S. for delivering real-time AI inference with significantly reduced latency, power consumption, and cost. With advanced DOCSIS 4.0 FDX nodes, smart amplifiers, and intelligent gateways across its footprint, Comcast can support real-time AI inference at scale – something traditional centralized, fiber-only, or wireless networks cannot match.

As more AI workloads move from distant data centers to local edge locations, Comcast’s architecture positions the company as a key contributor to the emerging AI Grid – a nationwide foundation of distributed compute resources powering the next generation of AI-driven services accelerated by NVIDIA.

Delivering the Next Generation of AI at the Network Edge

Comcast will initially focus on three use cases designed to showcase the benefits of running AI workloads at the network’s edge:

Personalized Advertising Agent – An advanced ad-delivery engine powered by Decart real-time AI video models. Decart’s technology is capable of customizing video advertisements down to the household level using attributes such as language, content preferences, household size, or other non-sensitive demographic categories – enabling hyper-relevant experiences for viewers while improving efficiency for advertisers.

– An advanced ad-delivery engine powered by Decart real-time AI video models. Decart’s technology is capable of customizing video advertisements down to the household level using attributes such as language, content preferences, household size, or other non-sensitive demographic categories – enabling hyper-relevant experiences for viewers while improving efficiency for advertisers. Small Business Concierge Agent – Leveraging Personal AI’s small language model (SLM) and memory platform deployed on HPE ProLiant servers to deliver an AI-powered “front desk” service capable of greeting customers, managing appointments, answering questions, and supporting day-today-day operations for small businesses.

– Leveraging Personal AI’s small language model (SLM) and memory platform deployed on HPE ProLiant servers to deliver an AI-powered “front desk” service capable of greeting customers, managing appointments, answering questions, and supporting day-today-day operations for small businesses. Reducing Latency for Gaming – Delivering ultra-low latency streaming for online gaming, the AI Grid brings GPU resources physically closer to players. This can dramatically improve responsiveness and overall gameplay quality, building on the impact of the low-latency technology Comcast rolled out for NVIDIA GeForce NOW and other applications last year.

Initial testing of these applications demonstrated strong performance in the lab and the field trials now will validate latency improvements, power and cost efficiencies, resiliency, scalability across Comcast’s footprint, and user experience benefits in a live environment.

“The industry is shifting towards a more distributed AI infrastructure and Comcast operates a network that supports it today,” said Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, Comcast. “NVIDIA AI Grid vision requires intelligent infrastructure that reaches all the way to the customer’s doorstep. By bringing NVIDIA GPUs directly into our edge cloud, we can explore what becomes possible when AI inference happens only milliseconds from end users.”

“Distributed AI Grid is the next big opportunity for the telecommunications industry, and Comcast’s nationwide, deeply distributed network is a perfect match for building it,” said Ronnie Vasishta, SVP, AI and Telecoms, NVIDIA. “By bringing intelligent AI inference to the network edge, Comcast can unlock inherent cost efficiencies, while delivering deterministic, low‑latency experiences for customers at massively concurrent scale. This collaboration is powering the next era of hyper personalized experiences that run just milliseconds from users.”

The companies will also explore future opportunities for AI-enhanced advertising, new small-business solutions, premium low-latency gaming tiers, and potential third-party edge compute services.

Comcast will share additional updates at GTC in San Jose.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.