Thrust Flight Named United Aviate-Participating Flight School, Offering Secure Pathway to United Airlines Flight Deck

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thrust Flight, a leading U.S. aviation training provider and home of the Zero Time to Airline® program, today announced the selection of its Thrust – Phoenix campus as an official United Aviate-participating flight school. United Aviate, United Airlines’ industry-leading pilot career development program, provides students and certified flight instructors (CFIs) a secure path to a United First Officer seat, connecting students directly with the airline early in their careers.

Through United Aviate, Thrust – Phoenix students who earn their Commercial Pilot Certificate with Instrument Rating can apply to Aviate and complete an interview at United’s Flight Training Center in Denver. Successful candidates will receive a Conditional Job Offer (CJO) as a First Officer. Students continue building flight hours as CFIs, with Part 135 operators, or at United Express carriers. Once they reach 1,200 pilot-in-command hours, they transition to United. Class dates are assigned within four months of meeting requirements, giving students a path to the airline’s flight deck.

“This partnership gives Thrust – Phoenix students a real advantage from day one,” said Patrick Arnzen, CEO and founder of Thrust Flight. “Securing a conditional seat with a major airline while they’re still in training is a powerful vote of confidence in what they’re building at Thrust Flight.”

United Aviate offers accepted participants several benefits, including coaching from active United pilots, travel privileges, and exposure to United leadership and culture. Aviate participants must successfully complete their flight training and meet all program requirements, including obtaining an ATP or R-ATP, before qualifying for a First Officer position at United.

“By bringing Thrust – Phoenix into the United Aviate network, we’re building more capacity into a pathway that’s measured, structured and aligned to United’s standards,” said Captain Michael Bonner, Managing Director of Aviate & Pilot Strategy at United Airlines. “Aviate sets the progression and expectations while Thrust Flight trains pilots to specific milestones. It strengthens the pipeline with scale and consistency.”

Opened in August 2025, Thrust – Phoenix includes modern classrooms, dedicated checkride rooms and private spaces for study. Students train in new Piper Archer and Piper Seminole aircraft with G1000 avionics and air conditioning, offering comfort alongside industry-standard tools. Personalized instruction, accelerated FAA-approved programs and financing options give students the support they need to succeed.

As an Aviate-participating flight school, Thrust – Phoenix joins a network of flight schools, universities, Part 135 operators and United Express carriers offering a direct pathway to United’s flight deck. Thrust Flight accommodates students with prior experience, providing personalized instruction in its exclusive Zero Time to Airline® model while now offering direct access to United’s pilot pipeline.

For more information on Thrust – Phoenix as an Aviate-participating flight school, visit thrustflight.com.

About Thrust Flight

Thrust Flight is a nationally recognized aviation training provider with locations across Texas and Arizona. Over the past 15 years, the company has trained thousands of pilots through its flagship Zero Time to Airline® program, preparing them to fly for commercial airlines around the globe. Today, Thrust Flight offers a full suite of FAA-approved programs for pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, and flight dispatchers, supporting every stage of the aviation career journey. Learn more at thrustflight.com and thrustinstitute.com.

About United Airlines

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".