Riskified launches Dispute Resolve for Shopify to help merchants automate chargeback management and recover lost revenue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced the release of Dispute Resolve for Shopify. This specialized offering is designed to transform the often-complex, highly manual chargeback management process into a streamlined, automated engine, enabling Shopify merchants to recover revenue with greater efficiency and with less manual effort.

Many merchants are currently forced to log into multiple payment gateway portals to view fraud and non-fraud chargebacks, manually copy/paste and organize compelling evidence, and build custom reporting to assess win-rate performance. Dispute Resolve provides a single source of truth through a real-time dashboard that automatically syncs with a wide variety of payment gateways, providing instant clarity into dispute performance and significantly improving workflows. The solution includes an AI-driven Compelling Evidence Editor that auto-populates case data into customized templates, reducing the time spent preparing a dispute from over thirty minutes to just five minutes. By moving from a passive management layer to a proactive execution engine, merchants can now submit evidence and accept chargebacks directly within the Riskified platform.

The launch of Dispute Resolve further strengthens the deep integration between Riskified and the Shopify ecosystem, providing a comprehensive security layer that protects every stage of the customer journey. Beyond chargeback management, the Riskified platform offers merchants a suite of solutions to secure the entire lifecycle—from account login and checkout to post-purchase claims. This includes a Chargeback Guarantee that allows merchants to safely approve more orders, alongside Policy Protect, which shields brands from the rising costs of promotion abuse, unauthorized reseller abuse, as well as refund claim and return abuse. By leveraging industry-tailored machine learning models and a vast global merchant network, Riskified helps Shopify brands scale confidently while maintaining a smarter and seamless experience for their customers.

Global lifestyle audio brand Skullcandy is among the many merchants already leveraging the Riskified Shopify App to drive performance. Riskified's automated tools and recalibrated approval thresholds helped the Skullcandy team achieve a 4x increase in approved revenue while sustaining a negligible 0.06% chargeback rate over a 12-month period.

“We access Riskified via the Shopify app, which makes managing our fraud strategy and monitoring performance easy, and we know the Riskified support team is always there for consistent and reliable problem solving,” said Zach Belles, Director of IT at Skullcandy.

Read Skullcandy’s success story here.

Join the webinar, “Checkout to claims: How Shopify merchants stop fraud and boost revenue with Riskified,” live on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, or on demand. Learn how Riskified’s seamless integration with Shopify helps merchants increase approvals, reduce false declines, and deliver a superior customer experience, and how leading audio lifestyle brand Skullcandy transformed its fraud strategy.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.