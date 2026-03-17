Rillet and Cin7 Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Native Accounting to Product Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rillet, the leading AI-native ERP, and Cin7, the leading global, cloud inventory management platform, today announced a strategic partnership to connect inventory operations and financial management for brands, wholesalers, and omni-channel retailers, bringing together the operational depth of Cin7 and the power of Rillet’s AI-native general ledger.

The general ledger should be the most intelligent system in a company, not the last one to know what’s happening. Cin7 customers operate at real scale and complexity, and they deserve an accounting layer built for it. Share

For Cin7's customers, the integration will be designed to deliver four things that matter most to growing product businesses:

Unified data, less manual work. Inventory and financial data will sync seamlessly into Rillet's intelligent, perpetual ledger, ensuring the books are always current, accurate, and audit-ready. This reduces reconciliation effort and accelerates month-end close.

Enterprise power. Startup speed. Rillet and Cin7 is designed to be the go-to stack for high-volume and multi-entity businesses ready to move off QuickBooks, or switch from legacy enterprise software like NetSuite. Rillet handles the same complexity without the 12-month implementation, bloated costs, or outdated user experience.

Real-time reporting. Finance teams and operators will gain cross-channel visibility on key financial and operational metrics including sales, COGS, margins, and more, with full dimensional granularity.

AI across financial and operational data. Cin7's ForesightAI and Rillet's Aura AI will work in concert. By combining ForesightAI's demand forecasting and inventory intelligence with Aura AI's financial automation, users will unlock functionality like automated inventory valuation reconciliation, COGS accuracy, anomaly detection, SKU-level profitability analysis, AP accruals prediction, and more.

"The general ledger should be the most intelligent system in a company, not the last one to know what’s happening. Cin7 customers operate at real scale and complexity, and they deserve an accounting layer built for it. Together, we're making Continuous Close a reality for thousands of product sellers." — Nicolas Kopp, Co-Founder & CEO, Rillet

"Our customers' passion is their products, and our job is to give them the tools to grow without limits. ForesightAI already helps our customers predict demand. By partnering with Rillet, that same intelligence flows all the way through to close. No legacy bloat, no friction. This is what making selling products as easy as buying them really looks like." — Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO, Cin7

Cin7 and Rillet customers interested in early access are encouraged to reach out to their customer success manager. New customers interested in learning more can reach out to sales@rillet.com.

About Rillet

Rillet is the leading AI-native ERP that automates core financial operations for public companies and hypergrowth startups like Mercor, Windsurf, and Function Health. From general ledger and bank reconciliation to invoicing, multi-entity consolidation, and complex revenue recognition, Rillet enables accounting teams to stay lean while scaling rapidly. Rillet is backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and ICONIQ, with offices in San Francisco and New York.

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – a cloud-based inventory management software with AI-powered forecasting capabilities that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7’s Core and Omni products natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Powered by a proprietary AI engine, the company’s ForesightAI solution also enables sellers to forecast demand with unmatched accuracy months in advance, maintaining optimal stock levels and eliminating overages. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,500+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually.