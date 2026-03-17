Oxford Nanopore and A.D.A.M. Innovations Announce International Collaboration to Accelerate Advanced Genomic Medicine in Japan

OXFORD, England & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Nanopore Technologies, the company delivering a new generation of molecular sensing technology based on nanopores, and A.D.A.M. Innovations (Japanese corporate name Genesis Healthcare Co.), one of Japan’s leading genetic testing companies, today announce an international collaboration to develop and deploy advanced genomic sequencing and medicine applications based on comprehensive, nanopore sequencing in Japan.

In its initial phase, the collaboration has the potential to establish Oxford Nanopore’s information-rich, real-time sequencing technology across A.D.A.M. Innovations’ advanced genetic testing portfolio, enabling rapid and precise genomic testing across multiple disease areas. The goal of the collaboration is to introduce new clinical workflows under Japan-specific validation standards to support scalable sequencing of DNA fragments of any length for various conditions and diseases. Sequencing that captures complete genomic information will expand testing accuracy beyond what can be achieved through existing technologies.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today at the British Embassy in Tokyo, in an event supported by His Majesty’s Ambassador to Japan. Ambassador Julia Longbottom said: “Oxford Nanopore Technologies and A.D.A.M. Innovations are showing how UK and Japanese expertise can come together to deliver real impact for patients. It is a real and practical application of the bilateral genomic collaboration envisaged by the UK and Japanese Governments under the 2024 UK–Japan Health Memorandum of Cooperation.”

Gretchen Weightman, VP Commercial and General Manager APAC at Oxford Nanopore Technologies, commented: “By joining forces with A.D.A.M. Innovations, we are helping to bring rapid, information-rich, and scalable sequencing directly into clinical pathways across a range of disease areas. This initiative not only strengthens scientific ties between the UK and Japan; it also opens the door to future multilateral efforts to accelerate the impact of genomics for patients across Japan.”

“We are pleased to begin this collaboration with Oxford Nanopore Technologies, whose innovative sequencing platform opens new possibilities for clinical genomics in Japan,” said Michel Mommejat, President of A.D.A.M. Innovations. “By enabling nanopore sequencing, we aim to enhance diagnostic capability and advance Japan’s genomic precision medicine.”

Advancing genomic medicine and UK-Japan science collaboration

This collaboration brings together complementary strengths from the UK and Japan to expand genomic capabilities in Japan and support the country’s focus on earlier and more precise diagnosis. It aligns with the UK-Japan Health Memorandum of Cooperation and reflects a broader increase in bilateral life sciences collaboration supported by the UK Government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). By connecting innovation ecosystems in the UK and Japan, the initiative strengthens industrial cooperation and accelerates translational research for real-world patient benefit.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ vision is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for information-rich, rapid, accessible and affordable DNA and RNA analysis. The platform is also being developed for the analysis of proteins and metabolites. The technology is being used in more than 125 countries to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments, as well as a range of diseases including cancer. Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes.

For more information, visit: www.nanoporetech.com

About A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Founded in 2004 in Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (Japanese corporate name: Genesis Healthcare Co.) is a pioneer in genomics, AI, and precision health solutions. The company develops cutting-edge technologies spanning consumer genetics, clinical diagnostics, and AI-driven R&D data platforms. To date, A.D.A.M. Innovations has conducted more than 2.9 million genetic tests and maintains the largest R&D genomic database of the Japanese population.

For additional information, visit www.adam-innovations.com