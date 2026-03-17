Permian Resources Achieves Investment Grade Credit Ratings

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced that it is now rated investment grade by both S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), following today's upgrade from S&P and the Company's initial investment grade rating from Fitch in July 2025.

On March 17, 2026, S&P upgraded Permian Resources’ corporate and issuer credit ratings to BBB- from BB+ with a stable outlook. This follows the Company’s initial investment grade credit rating from Fitch, which upgraded the Company to BBB- with a stable outlook in July 2025. With investment grade ratings from both S&P and Fitch, Permian Resources expects reduced interest expense and improved liquidity, among other benefits.

“We appreciate Fitch and S&P’s acknowledgment of the strength of our business and our balance sheet,” said James Walter, Co-CEO of Permian Resources. “Over the past ten years, we have run our business with an investment grade mindset, pairing high-quality assets with a fortress balance sheet to create outsized shareholder value through commodity cycles. Achieving investment grade status further enhances our ability to continue our track record of driving free cash flow and shareholder returns going forward.”

About Permian Resources

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on delivering peer-leading returns through its low-cost leadership, proven acquisition strategy and high-quality asset base in the core of the Delaware Basin. With approximately 500,000 net acres across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico and over 400,000 Boe/d of total production, Permian Resources is the second largest Permian Basin pure-play E&P. For more information, please visit www.permianres.com.