Boston Public Schools Selects Xello to Strengthen MyCAP and Advance College and Career Readiness

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Public Schools (BPS) has selected Xello as its college and career readiness (CCR) partner following a competitive RFP process, strengthening alignment with the district’s My Career & Academic Planning Process (MyCAP). As BPS’ MyCAP instrument, Xello will be a tool that helps students build personalized future plans with support from school counselors, teachers, social workers, pathways coordinators, and partners.

"In a time when students are navigating an ever-changing world of education and work, Xello is exactly the right tool to help them chart their course." Share

“We are honored to partner with Boston Public Schools in supporting more than 48,000 students as they plan their futures,” said Matt McQuillen, CEO and co-founder of Xello. “Together, we’re advancing a more connected, student-centered approach to college and career readiness that guides every learner to pursue pathways aligned with their goals.”

BPS selected Xello for its personalized assessments, intuitive interface, and goal-tracking tools that empower students to take ownership of future planning. The district is particularly enthusiastic about Xello’s career planning features. Through guided experiences, students can connect their interests to career clusters and to BPS pathways including Career & Technical Education, Early College, Innovation Career Pathways, International Baccalaureate, and Advanced Placement programs.

“Xello has the potential to strongly support our district’s Vision of a Graduate: A student who is prepared, connected, and engaged in shaping their own future,” said Marsha Inniss-Mitchell, Executive Director of Postsecondary Initiatives at BPS. “In a time when students are navigating an ever-changing world of education and work, Xello is exactly the right tool to help them chart their course. It feels relatable to all of our students, no matter their background or starting point.”

Xello is committed to helping students build self-knowledge, explore meaningful opportunities, and turn their aspirations into future plans. By highlighting nine postsecondary pathways, both traditional and non-traditional, Xello encourages students to explore their options while retaining lifelong access to their portfolios beyond graduation.

BPS serves K–12 students across 121 schools in 17 neighborhoods, representing 141 countries and 54 languages.

About Xello: Our mission is simple yet powerful: To equip every student with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to build a successful, meaningful future.