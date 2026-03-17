Leading Outdoor Lifestyle Retailer Selects Jesta I.S. To Power Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S., a pioneer in the development of enterprise ERP software suites for brand manufacturers, wholesalers and omnichannel retailers, is excited to announce that a leading outdoor lifestyle retailer widely recognized for its adventurous spirit, strong community ties, and dedication to exceptional customer experiences, has selected Jesta I.S. as its strategic technology partner to deploy the Vision Retail Management Suite across its enterprise.

“Their comprehensive suite, deep industry expertise, and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision for scalable, customer-centric growth.” Share

The decision marks a significant milestone in the retailer’s digital transformation journey. With a mission to inspire people to “get out, get active, and live their passion,” the company is elevating its operations to deliver seamless, personalized experiences at every customer touchpoint. By modernizing its infrastructure with Jesta’s unified commerce platform, the retailer will be able to scale rapidly, remain agile, and deliver value across every part of its business.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jesta I.S. to elevate our retail operations,” said an executive at the outdoor lifestyle retailer. “Their comprehensive suite, deep industry expertise, and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision for scalable, customer-centric growth.”

Jesta I.S.’s Cloud Merchandising ERP and Omni-Store Platform, the foundation of the Vision Retail Management Suite, will be fully leveraged by the outdoor and lifestyle retailer as part of its enterprise-wide digital transformation. Core functionalities include:

Merchandising ERP: Demand planning, item and vendor management, purchasing, allocation, pricing, financials, and AI-powered analytics in one robust platform.





Demand planning, item and vendor management, purchasing, allocation, pricing, financials, and AI-powered analytics in one robust platform. Omni Store Platform: A unified solution for POS, mobile selling, and inventory management that bridges in-store and online journeys.





A unified solution for POS, mobile selling, and inventory management that bridges in-store and online journeys. Order Management System (OMS): Optimized order fulfillment and real-time inventory visibility across channels.





Optimized order fulfillment and real-time inventory visibility across channels. Store Inventory Management: Mobile-first, RFID-enabled applications for managing inbound/outbound merchandise and back-of-house operations.





Mobile-first, RFID-enabled applications for managing inbound/outbound merchandise and back-of-house operations. Warehouse Management : Intelligent fulfillment with desktop and mobile capabilities to maximize space, streamline workflows, and improve pick-pack-ship efficiency.





Intelligent fulfillment with desktop and mobile capabilities to maximize space, streamline workflows, and improve pick-pack-ship efficiency. Financials: Digitized purchase orders and secure, automated invoice management with real-time updates.

“This partnership reflects the retailer’s vision to transition toward unified commerce and stay competitive in a fast-moving industry in a challenging consumer environment,” said Arvind Gupta, President of Jesta I.S. “We’re proud to optimize their operations, supply chain, and support their growth mission with technology that empowers agility, collaboration, and customer delight.”

The implementation of Jesta’s suite will harmonize data across stores, warehouses, and digital channels, ensuring a single source of truth. This synchronized approach will unlock new levels of efficiency, transparency, and engagement, ultimately enabling the retailer to deliver consistent, holistic customer experiences at scale.

Looking ahead, the partnership will continue to evolve as the retailer explores advanced analytics and artificial intelligence through Jesta I.S.’s newly launched FarsightIQ division. Planned initiatives include the introduction of advisorIQ, an AI- and machine learning-powered growth advisor designed to leverage the full breadth of enterprise operational and historical data to quickly answer user queries and help teams make faster, more informed business decisions.

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end enterprise ERP suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Vision Supply Chain Management Suite delivers visibility and connectivity to boost collaboration among your global brand, manufacturing and wholesale partners. Jesta’s Vision Retail Management Suite bridges the gap and ignites collaboration between head office, warehouse, store and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Vision Suite 360 combines the power of the Supply Chain and Retail Suites to optimize product journeys from concept to consumer.

Leveraging a Master Data foundation, the suites provide IT stability and equip all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Genesco, JD Sports Canada, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis and Puma. Learn more: jestais.com.