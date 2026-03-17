ZEDEDA and Submer Partner to Deliver Rapid Field-Deployable Integrated Edge AI Infrastructure Anywhere

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEDEDA, the leader in edge intelligence, and Submer, the market-leading end-to-end AI infrastructure company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver rapid manufacturable modular, liquid-cooled edge AI infrastructure for high-density GPU inference in locations where traditional data centers are unavailable or impractical.

"As intelligence moves from the cloud into the physical world, the ability to run AI anywhere - in a remote factory, an offshore platform, or telecommunications networks - is a fundamental requirement." Share

The joint solution combines Submer's full-stack AI infrastructure platform — spanning design, liquid-cooled compute infrastructure, and deployment that supports ultra-high-density racks exceeding 100kW — with ZEDEDA's edge intelligence software platform, enabling customers to create, secure and operate edge AI anywhere in the world, and at any scale.

As AI workloads increasingly move from centralized cloud infrastructure to industrial and operational environments, organizations require high-density compute infrastructure that can be rapidly deployed outside traditional data center facilities. Enterprises, service providers, and nations can now deploy fully integrated and validated high-density GPU inference infrastructure anywhere intelligence is needed — on factory floors, at energy sites, across telco aggregation points, and in sovereign environments — without the constraints, cost, or lead times of traditional AI data centers.

"As intelligence moves from the cloud into the physical world, the ability to run AI anywhere — in a remote factory, an offshore platform, or telecommunications networks — is a fundamental requirement. The world's most critical operations generate enormous volumes of data far from any data center, and until now, the infrastructure to act on that data intelligently simply couldn't follow. Our collaboration with Submer makes that possible now,” said Said Ouissal, CEO and founder of ZEDEDA. “ZEDEDA's Edge Intelligence Platform ensures high-performance AI workloads at the edge are managed, secure, and scalable, and Submer's liquid cooling technology enables the high-density compute those workloads demand, even in the harshest global environments. Together, we are unlocking AI for the industries that need it most."

The companies plan to offer three modular form factors initially:

Pods: Compact edge deployments supporting up to 8 GPUs or edge AI inference cards per server for on-premise industrial and 5G telecom sites.

Packs: Ruggedized micro-data center configurations supporting up to 168 GPUs for energy, mining, ports and manufacturing environments.

Containers: Megawatt-scale, liquid-cooled solutions supporting up to 800 GPUs in 10-, 20-, or 40-foot configurations for sovereign AI and GPU-as-a-service operators as well as locations where cloud or network access are impractical.

The modular form factors are designed to support a range of AI workloads at the edge, including real-time computer vision, predictive maintenance, industrial automation and emerging agentic AI applications that require local inference and decision-making.

Submer will provide modular containerized infrastructure with immersion and direct-to-chip cooling designed for high-density GPU deployments. ZEDEDA’s Edge Intelligence Platform will provide complete edge AI lifecycle orchestration, to enable creating, securing, and operating edge AI at scale. The solutions will offer a selection of pre-selected validated hardware and GPU partners, along with the option for customers to bring their own hardware systems.

A core architectural principle of the joint solution is software-defined resilience. Instead of relying solely on hardware redundancy, ZEDEDA's infrastructure orchestration layer detects node failures and redistributes workloads at the cluster level to maintain service targets. This approach simplifies the system architecture, improves GPU utilization and lowers the total cost of ownership. Submer’s liquid cooling technology significantly reduces cooling energy requirements compared to traditional air-cooled infrastructure while also eliminating water consumption and supporting more sustainable AI infrastructure deployments. This allows for deployment anywhere in the world, regardless of the environment.

“AI is rapidly moving from centralized cloud environments into real-world operations, from industrial sites to telecom networks and remote energy infrastructure,” said Patrick Smets, CEO of Submer. “Delivering that intelligence requires purpose-built AI infrastructure that operates efficiently in environments where traditional data centers simply cannot exist. By combining Submer’s liquid-cooled high-density AI infrastructure with ZEDEDA’s edge intelligence platform, we’re enabling organizations to deploy scalable, resilient AI infrastructure anywhere it is needed.”

The companies are engaging initial industrial and telecommunications customers and expect pilot deployments later this year.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA unlocks the value of AI where it matters most, enabling enterprises to create, secure and operate edge AI at scale. ZEDEDA’s Edge Intelligence products and solutions are used by global distributed enterprises to rapidly realize intelligence where real-time data drives business outcomes. Trusted by the world’s largest organizations, ZEDEDA is backed by world-class investors, with teams in the United States, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.ai.

About Submer

Submer is the market-leading end-to-end AI infrastructure company. Headquartered in Barcelona, Submer designs, builds and manages modular datacenter infrastructure purpose-built for the most demanding AI workloads. Founded in 2015, the company’s decade of liquid cooling leadership underpins a cooling platform that delivers a certified sub-1.03 PUE, zero direct water consumption and up to 40% lower CO₂ emissions compared to traditional air-cooled facilities. From initial consultation and design, through manufacture and build, to IT installation and cloud services, Submer delivers the complete AI infrastructure stack. Visit our website at www.submer.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can organizations deploy high-performance AI computing in locations without data center infrastructure?

By using modular, containerized GPU systems that integrate advanced liquid cooling with centralized orchestration. ZEDEDA Intelligence Appliances combine Submer’s liquid-cooled infrastructure with ZEDEDA’s platform to enable secure provisioning, workload management, and fleet-wide operations across distributed sites.

What is the most cost-effective way to ensure uptime for edge AI deployments?

Traditional high-availability architectures depend heavily on hardware redundancy, which increases cost in distributed environments. ZEDEDA’s software-defined resilience shifts availability management to the orchestration layer, automatically detecting node failures and redistributing workloads to maintain service levels while reducing excess infrastructure.

How do liquid-cooled modular solutions compare to traditional air-cooled deployments?

Air-cooled systems face density and efficiency constraints when supporting GPU-intensive workloads, particularly in extreme or power-limited environments. Submer’s immersion and direct-to-chip cooling enable higher GPU density and improved power efficiency. Unlike traditional air cooling, Submer’s liquid cooling technologies lower energy use and eliminate water consumption for more sustainable AI deployments. Combined with ZEDEDA’s workload optimization, the solution reduces energy overhead and stranded compute capacity relative to conventional edge infrastructure.