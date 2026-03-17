Genius Sports & Pac-12 Strike Wide-ranging Integrity, Tech and AI Partnership to Power Authorized Betting, Moment-based Advertising, and Performance Analysis

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) today announced a new multi-year integrity, technology and AI partnership with the Pac-12 Conference (“Pac-12”) to power the next generation of authorized and responsible sports betting, integrity, fan engagement and monetization, and performance analysis in college sports.

The partnership reinforces Genius Sports’ role as the operating system of modern sport. As part of the agreement, Genius Sports will deploy GeniusIQ, its data and AI platform, in every venue across Pac-12 football and men’s and women’s basketball competitions – creating a single, intelligent foundation for tracking data and video capture, real-time insights, and commercial activation.

Genius Sports and Pac-12 will collaborate on a wide range of innovations designed to safeguard integrity, improve the fan experience, and unlock new revenue streams.

Authorized betting and integrity safeguards

Genius Sports will serve as the exclusive distributor of official data from Pac-12 competitions to licensed sportsbooks worldwide. Through this role, the company will administer a new Authorized Gaming Operator (“AGO”) program designed to safeguard the integrity of Pac-12 competitions and protect student-athletes.

In addition to eliminating any negative and risky bet types, the AGO program will create greater transparency, information sharing and cooperation between the Pac-12, Genius Sports and licensed sportsbooks, and prevent prohibited bettors from placing wagers; all designed to combat the threat of betting-related corruption and protect student-athletes.

A new era of moment-based marketing

Genius Sports’ Moment Engine will enable brands to activate advertising in real-time around key moments in Pac-12 games across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms, transforming live sports data into programmable advertising opportunities.

For Pac-12 advertisers, this unlocks the ability to activate around Pac-12 moments that matter most, instantly, with greater precision and at scale.

Next-level performance insights

The partnership will also support Pac-12 schools by offering the most advanced performance analysis on the planet.

Programs will have access to the GeniusIQ-powered Performance Studio platform, providing coaches and athletes with cutting-edge analytics and video tools used by the majority of NBA and WNBA teams.

“College sports are entering a new era where official data and real-time intelligence power everything from integrity and betting and media to performance,” said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. “By deploying GeniusIQ across Pac-12 venues, we are building the data infrastructure that connects leagues, sportsbooks, broadcasters and advertisers in real-time.”

“The Pac-12 is thrilled to announce this partnership which will allow a college sports conference, for the first time, to impose direct and meaningful integrity restrictions on sportsbooks who receive and use Pac-12 data,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “This partnership positions the Pac-12 as an early-mover in the data rights space, connecting to our strategic vision and challenger mindset to push boundaries in a disciplined fashion while introducing new opportunities for brand elevation and revenue growth."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting, and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision, and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions, and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.