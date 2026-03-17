xSuite Group Announces Strategic Collaboration with Vertex

AHRENSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--xSuite Group, a leading innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, today announced a new collaboration with Vertex, a leading provider of enterprise compliance technology for global commerce. This partnership brings together two trusted brands to expand their reach and deliver added value to SAP customers worldwide.

New partnership between xSuite Group and Vertex strengthens global presence with focus on U.S., DACH, and EMEA markets Share

“We are excited to partner with Vertex, a strong and well-established brand in our key markets,” said Jan Bienefeld, Vice President International Partnerships & International Sales at xSuite. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting SAP customers with best-in-class expertise and innovation.”

Through this alliance, xSuite and Vertex will work closely to serve businesses in the U.S., DACH, and EMEA regions, aligning their strengths to help organizations navigate complex financial and compliance landscapes. Both companies bring extensive experience in SAP environments and a proven track record of delivering enterprise-grade solutions.

“Vertex and xSuite share a common vision of empowering SAP customers to operate with confidence and efficiency,” said Bradd Wildstein, Global Vice President for Partnerships at Vertex. “Our partnership underscores a mutual dedication to driving value and supporting global compliance needs.”

To learn more about our partnership, click here.

About xSuite

With offices in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, xSuite is a leading innovator in streamlining SAP-based P2P workflows. The company delivers software solutions and implementation services to more than 1,600 clients worldwide, positioning itself as a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and eliminating manual processes.