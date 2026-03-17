Spectro Cloud and WEKA Partner to Bring Data Closer to AI Workloads, Accelerating Time to Enterprise Value

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At NVIDIA GTC, Spectro Cloud and WEKA announced a partnership to simplify and accelerate the deployment of the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, a next-generation reference architecture that integrates NVIDIA‑accelerated computing, networking, and AI-ready storage to deliver high‑throughput, low‑latency data pipelines for AI workloads.

The collaboration combines Spectro Cloud’s PaletteAI™ platform for automated, secure AI infrastructure with WEKA’s NeuralMesh™ intelligent, adaptive mesh storage solution to make it dramatically easier for enterprises to deploy AI data platform‑aligned environments at scale — turning the NVIDIA reference design for the AI Factory into an operational reality.

“AI should deliver business impact, not infrastructure complexity,” said Tenry Fu, CEO and co-founder, Spectro Cloud. “Partnering with WEKA lets us pair PaletteAI’s orchestration with an AI-native data platform inside the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, giving enterprises a faster, safer path to production.”

AI Data Platform: the blueprint for the AI Factory

The NVIDIA AI Data Platform defines how to tightly integrate compute, networking, and storage so GPUs are never starved of data, unlocking near‑real‑time insights and improving AI agent accuracy.

The reference design leverages NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for accelerated networking, storage, and security offload. It integrates with NVIDIA Spectrum‑X Ethernet networking for predictable, lossless east-west traffic, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA NeMo microservices to power inference and model operations at enterprise scale.

Today’s announcement operationalizes that architecture with turnkey integration, automated deployment, and AI-native data performance from Spectro Cloud and WEKA. Highlights include:

One‑click AI Data Platform deployment with PaletteAI. PaletteAI uses a declarative, cloud-native approach to provision and configure AI data platform‑aligned stacks end to end. Customers can now deploy a validated, end-to-end AI data platform stack that incorporates NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, NVIDIA Spectrum‑X Ethernet networking, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, with configuration and lifecycle automation handled by PaletteAI.

NeuralMesh™ performance for AI pipelines. NeuralMesh by WEKA delivers the ultra-low-latency, high-throughput data access required to keep GPUs continuously fed for both training and inference. Unlike traditional storage that slows as workloads grow, WEKA’s NeuralMesh architecture becomes faster and more resilient at scale. It powers high-throughput pipelines for RAG, vector search, multimodal ingestion, distributed training, and long-context inference, ensuring consistent GPU utilization and exascale performance.

Built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise. PaletteAI and WEKA align with NVIDIA AI Enterprise to ensure validated interoperability with NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices, providing a secure, high-performance foundation from pilot to production.

Operational efficiency at scale. PaletteAI separates platform guardrails from practitioner agility, enabling governed self‑service environments, policy‑based networking, and day‑2 operations across hybrid, multicloud and edge locations. Combined with WEKA's intelligent monitoring and self-healing capabilities, organizations can operate AI infrastructure at massive scale without adding operational complexity.

“The NVIDIA AI Data Platform represents the future of enterprise AI infrastructure, and WEKA is proud to be one of its foundational technology partners,” said Nilesh Patel, Chief Strategy Officer, WEKA. “Together with Spectro Cloud, we’re transforming the AI data platform from a reference design into a living system — one that can be deployed with a click, operated at global scale, and tuned for the microsecond latency and extreme throughput that modern agentic AI and reasoning workloads demand.”

Available now

The Spectro Cloud × WEKA AI Data Platform Reference Architecture with NVIDIA — validated with leading OEM platforms such as Supermicro — is available to joint customers today through both companies’ sales teams and authorized partners. To learn more about PaletteAI, visit the Spectro Cloud site at spectrocloud.com. For information about NeuralMesh by WEKA, visit weka.io.

About Spectro Cloud

With our Palette and PaletteAI platforms, Spectro Cloud solves how enterprises and public sector organizations manage full-stack application and AI infrastructure in any environment: from edge to cloud, and from metal to model.

Using the power of cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes, we give platform engineers and operations teams flexibility to choose their perfect stack, while benefiting from complete repeatable consistency. We automate the full lifecycle of complex infrastructure at scale, for massive cost savings and better business outcomes. Learn more at spectrocloud.com.

About WEKA

WEKA is transforming how organizations build, run, and scale AI workflows with NeuralMesh™ by WEKA®, its intelligent, adaptive mesh storage system. Unlike traditional data infrastructure, which becomes slower and more fragile as workloads expand, NeuralMesh becomes faster, stronger, and more efficient as it scales, growing dynamically with AI environments to provide a flexible foundation for enterprise AI and agentic AI innovation. Trusted by 30% of the Fortune 50, NeuralMesh helps leading enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders optimize their GPUs, scale AI faster, and lower their innovation costs. Learn more at www.weka.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.