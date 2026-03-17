Kinective Partners with PayNearMe to Expand Payment Experience Management to Thousands of Financial Institutions

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinective, the first company to deliver an enterprise platform built for intelligent banking, today announced that PayNearMe has licensed Kinective's advanced API connectivity solution, Gateway, to expand and simplify integration capabilities for its modern payment platform, PayXM.

Kinective Gateway enables banks and credit unions to access cutting-edge fintech solutions by offering the market's largest portfolio of core and business system integrations—backed by deep-rooted relationships with more than 40 core providers and over 100 fintechs. Using Gateway's prebuilt APIs, PayNearMe can easily connect with financial institutions seeking increased payment acceptance, accelerated cash flow and improved member experience.

“Kinective Gateway accelerates our ability to bring Payment Experience Management to thousands of financial institutions," said Bruce Gaskill, Senior Director of Integration Partnerships at PayNearMe. "With PayXM easily integrated into core banking systems, financial institutions can transform every touchpoint in the payment journey to reduce operational overhead and deliver a modern, member-first experience.”

Kinective’s turnkey API integration platform eliminates the complexities of core integration for fintechs like PayNearMe, alleviating the burden of building individual APIs while ensuring secure, comprehensive and supported connectivity.

"Our partnership with PayNearMe demonstrates how Kinective Gateway accelerates go-to-market strategies and drives innovation for fintechs by eliminating the traditional and often complex barriers to core banking integrations," said Dan Snyder, EVP of product at Kinective. “Instead of spending months, if not years, building into each core’s middleware APIs, PayNearMe can now easily connect its modern payment solutions to thousands of financial institutions.”

PayNearMe supports all major payment types and channels including Cash App Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit cards, ACH and cash at more than 62,000 retail locations nationwide. With this partnership, Kinective Gateway enables PayNearMe to give financial institutions a single, streamlined platform to accept and post payments across all major channels—reducing exceptions, cutting operational overhead and speeding up reconciliation.

The partnership represents Kinective's continued expansion into the broader fintech ecosystem, building on its foundation of serving over 4,000 financial institutions nationwide. Kinective powers millions of transactions monthly, providing proven reliability and scalability that fintech companies need to support their growth.

Fintech companies seeking seamless integration with core banking platforms to accelerate their GTM strategy, should visit Kinective’s partner website. For more information about Kinective, visit www.kinective.io.

About Kinective

Kinective is leading the way to intelligent banking. We enable financial institutions to compete, grow and thrive in a complex and rapidly evolving business environment. Only Kinective brings together modernized operations, enterprise connectivity and data activation in a single platform to generate insights and intelligence in the moment. This enables more personalized and relevant consumer experiences, smarter business decisions and greater operational efficiencies. More than 4,000 financial institutions nationwide—nearly one in every two—trust Kinective to help them leverage intelligent banking to better serve their communities. Learn more at https://www.kinective.io/.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe is redefining the way businesses and their customers experience payments. With PayXM™, the industry's first platform purpose-built for Payment Experience Management, every touchpoint in the payment journey becomes easy—driving customer satisfaction, accelerating payments and reducing the total cost of acceptance. The platform supports all major payment types and channels, from PayPal, Venmo, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards and ACH to cash at more than 62,000 U.S. retail locations.

Thousands of businesses across industries, including consumer lending, iGaming and online sports betting, property management and tolling, rely on PayNearMe to manage the end-to-end payment experience with a single platform and integration.