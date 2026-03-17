Davidson County, NC Selects Genasys to Provide Protective Communications and Evacuation Management

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications™, today announced a multi-year contract with Davidson County, North Carolina for Genasys Protect multi-channel, targeted zone-based alerting, communication, and coordination. Located in central North Carolina with approximately 180,000 residents and a large tourist population, Davidson County selected Genasys Protect to replace its previous emergency management system.

Blake W. Lanning, Emergency Management Coordinator for Davidson County Emergency Services said, “Genasys stood out to us because of the mapping feature that comes with it. Most other providers just offer a mass notification system; Genasys offers mass notification as well as a mapping tool that can be utilized in our emergency operations center to send targeted, time-efficient messages.”

Mr. Lanning continued, “The onboarding process is a breeze, and the Genasys team helps you every step of the way to configure the system in a way that works best for your jurisdiction. We transitioned to Genasys to ensure we can quickly and reliably deliver critical information to our community during emergencies, helping keep residents informed, safe, and prepared when every second counts.”

Stephen Sickler, Vice President of Genasys SaaS Field Operations, said, “Genasys distinguishes itself through flexible, intelligent zone-based community communication, multi-channel alerting, map-based updates, actionable information, and clear, targeted messaging. Our Genasys Protect Mobile App also delivers real-time alerts and essential information to residents and visitors, supporting public safety across rural areas, towns, cities, counties, and states.”

Genasys Protect empowers emergency managers to communicate with precision, speed, and clarity, coordinate across agencies and partners, and keep people and communities safe and informed. Sharing information selectively through a public-facing map enables collaborative decisions and reduces 911 calls with location-specific updates. By improving communication and awareness during all hazard emergencies and daily community events, Genasys Protect increases public trust and safety.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is the global leader in Protective Communications™, providing the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and hardware solutions available. The company’s Long Range Acoustic Device® (LRAD®) and Protect Platform, which includes Genasys Protect® and Genasys Evertel®, are designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are Ready when it matters®. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation risks relating to the effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, including the conflict in Iran and its effect on global oil supply and prices, receiving timely payment under, regulatory uncertainties surrounding, or disruptions in governmental support or funding of, the Puerto Rico project, our reliance on a limited number of customers, the likely need for additional capital, actual or perceived failures or breaches of our information and security systems, continued funding of government spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components or price increases that cannot be passed on to customers, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.