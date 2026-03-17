Glen Haven Manor Votes to Strike

New Glasgow, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glen Haven Manor long term care workers, represented by CUPE 2330, have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, with 100% of ballots casted voting in favour. Like their fellow CUPE 2330 bargaining units—Maritime Odd Fellows and Valley View Villa—they are calling for improved wages and recruitment and retention initiatives.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this,” admitted CUPE 2330 President Betty Best. “We all wanted to reach a fair deal through normal bargaining and avoid any job action or work stoppage, but this government just isn’t hearing us. The low wages leave us struggling, the understaffing leaves us exhausted and eventually, that means people just leave period.”

Long term care workers represented by CUPE have been without a contract since 2023 and bargaining for months. The government has repeatedly presented the same offer to CUPE with small wage adjustments that do nothing to address the reality of how expensive is to live in this province.

“I think the recent budget debates have just demonstrated how out of touch this government is with normal Nova Scotians,” said CUPE Long Term Care Coordinator Tammy Martin. “People are struggling and cuts to vital programs and refusing to pay essential workers a living wage is only going to make that worse.”

Nova Scotia long term care workers are the lowest paid in Atlantic Canada, and often far behind other provinces as well. CUPE has repeatedly called upon the government to address this disparity, but they have tabled no offer that would come even close to addressing the issue.

“Their offers tell me one thing: Houston’s government doesn’t really care about long term care. If he did, he’d want to make sure the people keeping it running are paid properly,” finished Martin.

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