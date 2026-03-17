1Password Launches Unified Access Platform to Help Companies Securely Deploy AI Agents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in identity security, today announced 1Password® Unified Access, a new agent security platform that enables organizations of all sizes to securely deploy AI agents and automated workflows without losing control of credentials, secrets, and machine identities. As AI systems move into production and take real action across enterprise environments, Unified Access gives AI builders the ability to discover, secure, and audit access at the moment it occurs. Unified Access Pro is generally available today.

Unified Access is built on a clear operating model: discover existing agents and credentials, secure them and continuously authorize access, and audit every action across human and AI agent identities. Share

At launch, 1Password is collaborating with Anthropic, Cursor, GitHub, Perplexity, and Vercel, as well as other category leaders in AI infrastructure, AI developer tools, MCP gateways, and AI browsers, delivering security where builders operate and get work done.

“Agents are now operating inside real production environments,” said David Faugno, CEO of 1Password. “1Password is deployed on millions of endpoints and protects over 1.3 billion credentials and secrets. As the platform organizations rely on to initiate secure access to applications and infrastructure worldwide, we are uniquely positioned to address the identity and access challenges introduced by agents and machine workloads. Unified Access provides the control plane organizations need to scale AI safely.”

Unified Access: Discover. Secure. Audit.

Identity is no longer a one-time authentication challenge. Over the past decade, SaaS accelerated decentralized software adoption, and single sign-on improved control at login, but neither addressed how credentials are used after authentication. Today, employees deploy agents that call APIs and execute workflows on their behalf, expanding risk to the secrets and tokens used programmatically across modern environments.

Unified Access is built on a clear operating model: discover existing agents and credentials, secure them and continuously authorize access, and audit every action across human and AI agent identities. Unified Access enables security teams to:

Discover (available now) AI tools and agent activity across endpoints, browsers, and local environments, identify exposed credentials and secrets such as unencrypted SSH keys and plaintext .env files, and map AI usage to specific users and devices. Secure (available now) exposed secrets with one-click vaulting, govern human, agent, and machine credentials in a unified vault, and apply controls to high-risk or shared accounts. Audit (coming soon) with end-to-end visibility into credential access across human and non-human activity, with clear records of which credential was used, when, by which identity, and under whose authority.

Later this year, 1Password will expand Unified Access to issue scoped credentials to agent and machine workloads at runtime, further reducing persistent access and strengthening governance as AI-driven automation scales.

Ecosystem Collaboration Across AI and Developer Platforms

Unified Access launches with collaborations across foundation model development, AI infrastructure and storage, AI developer tools, and AI browsers.

Foundation model provider Anthropic will integrate 1Password to securely autofill vault items through the Claude browser extension, Cowork, and Claude Code, allowing Claude to log in to sites and services with a user’s consent by filling credentials directly from 1Password.

Anthropic will integrate 1Password to securely autofill vault items through the Claude browser extension, Cowork, and Claude Code, allowing Claude to log in to sites and services with a user’s consent by filling credentials directly from 1Password. Foundation model provider OpenAI collaborates with 1Password to enable the use of local 1Password vault items and developer IDEs, providing best-in-class security for AI-driven productivity and development workflows.

OpenAI collaborates with 1Password to enable the use of local 1Password vault items and developer IDEs, providing best-in-class security for AI-driven productivity and development workflows. AI developer tools Cursor, GitHub, and Vercel integrate with 1Password to secure developer workflows across IDEs, cloud sandboxes, and CI/CD pipelines, with hooks now available for the Cursor agents and GitHub Actions.

Cursor, GitHub, and Vercel integrate with 1Password to secure developer workflows across IDEs, cloud sandboxes, and CI/CD pipelines, with hooks now available for the Cursor agents and GitHub Actions. AI and cyber resilience infrastructure provider Commvault and 1Password are exploring ways to connect credential hygiene with resilience workflows so that SecOps and IT teams can jointly identify exposed credentials faster, take targeted remediation actions, and recover cleanly while re-establishing trusted data and identity systems.

Commvault and 1Password are exploring ways to connect credential hygiene with resilience workflows so that SecOps and IT teams can jointly identify exposed credentials faster, take targeted remediation actions, and recover cleanly while re-establishing trusted data and identity systems. Agent control plane provider Runlayer integrates 1Password to securely inject credentials into the agent sessions it manages, giving enterprises centralized governance over how AI agents access sensitive tools, resources, and context. MCP gateway provider Natoma integrates 1Password to securely inject 1Password credentials into the agent sessions it manages, simplifying workflows for AI builders and reducing secrets sprawl.

Runlayer integrates 1Password to securely inject credentials into the agent sessions it manages, giving enterprises centralized governance over how AI agents access sensitive tools, resources, and context. MCP gateway provider Natoma integrates 1Password to securely inject 1Password credentials into the agent sessions it manages, simplifying workflows for AI builders and reducing secrets sprawl. AI Browsers Anchor Browser, Browserbase, KERNEL, and Perplexity Comet integrate with 1Password to protect AI agent secrets across browsers and runtimes access via concepts like just-in-time access, least-privilege controls, and auditability of the actions taken on a user’s behalf.

“As agentic coding tools become part of how modern teams build and ship software, security needs to integrate directly into the developer workflow,” said Talha Tariq, CISO at Vercel. “Through our partnership with 1Password, we’re making it easier for developers to access credentials securely within the tools and environments they already use, so they can move quickly without compromising on sound security practices.”

“Runlayer is the agent control plane for the enterprise, providing the security, governance, and observability organizations need to deploy AI agents in production with confidence,” said Andrew Berman, CEO at Runlayer. “As agents take real action across enterprise systems, credential management becomes a critical control surface. By integrating with 1Password, we're ensuring that every agent session Runlayer manages has secure, auditable access to the credentials it needs, and nothing more. When security is built into the foundation, organizations stop treating AI adoption as a risk to manage and start treating it as a capability to accelerate.”

“As enterprises begin to offload work from humans to AI, agents are going to require secure, scalable access to the same credentials and related resources people rely on,” said Stephen O’Grady, Principal Analyst at RedMonk. “This is the challenge 1Password’s Unified Access Platform was built to address.”

“AI adoption is reshaping our threat model,” said Heather Cannon, Director of Security at DigitalOcean. “As an Agentic Inference cloud serving digital and AI native enterprises, we’re seeing AI agents become part of everyday workflows. For DigitalOcean, it’s no longer only about individuals mishandling credentials. We need clear visibility into which AI systems are operating across our environment. Using Unified Access helps us better understand and govern AI usage to reduce shadow AI risks and securely scale AI adoption.”

To learn more about 1Password® Unified Access and Unified Access Pro, visit our website and blog.

About 1Password

1Password is redefining identity security for how people and AI agents work today. The 1Password® Unified Access platform discovers and secures identities and credentials, authorizes access continuously, and audits actions across human and AI agents. 1Password SaaS Manager helps organizations discover and secure access to SaaS applications while optimizing spend. 1Password’s enterprise vault protects more than 1.3 billion credentials and secrets and is trusted by more than 1 million developers and over 180,000 businesses, including Asana, Canva, Cresta, Figma, GitHub, HackerOne, Hugging Face, MongoDB, Notion, Salesforce, SandboxAQ, Stripe, and Wiz. Learn more at 1Password.com.