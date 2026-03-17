Similarweb Expands Ecommerce and Digital Shelf Analytics with Retail Intelligence Suite

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) today launched a new Retail Intelligence suite of retail analysis tools combining Amazon IQ (formerly Similarweb Shopper Intelligence) with Cross-Retail IQ coverage of 650+ online stores and marketplaces. New digital shelf analysis capabilities provide an understanding of product mix, availability, and pricing across stores and marketplaces.

Brands need to understand what shoppers need, where they are, how to improve product visibility, and when to invest in retail media. Retail Intelligence combines shopper behavioral data with digital shelf and pricing signals for a complete view. Share

The unified view that Similarweb Retail Intelligence creates is more important than ever as the AI-driven revolution continues to shape how consumers discover products and decide whether or where to buy them. Combined with the growth of retail media and marketplace fragmentation, brands and sellers are finding it harder than ever to understand where demand is forming, how competitors are winning, and what actions they can make to improve sales performance. The emerging Universal Commerce Protocol, which allows AI agents to make purchases from online stores, signals yet another transformation that will make the kind of content, stock, availability, and pricing optimization Retail Intelligence enables more important than ever.

“AI is transforming the industry, but equally significant is how online retailers are reshaping their business models by following Amazon’s lead, operating as marketplaces and launching retail media networks,” said Marta Sulkiewicz, VP, Emerging Solutions at Similarweb. “That means brands need to understand what shoppers need, where they are, how to improve product visibility, and where and when to invest in retail media. Retail Intelligence combines shopper behavioral data with digital shelf and pricing signals to give companies a complete view, helping them turn insight into strategy and execution.”

For more than five years, Similarweb has been helping brands understand how to grow their sales on Amazon while helping retailers compete better in an online world where Amazon is a dominant player. Amazon IQ continues to deliver analysis of the world’s largest online marketplace for the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy.

Retail Intelligence adds Cross-Retail IQ product, category and brand analytics for more than 650 global retailers. This also includes on-site search keyword optimization to surface what consumers are actively searching for that lead them to specific products.

New digital shelf analytics provide in-depth analysis of product availability and pricing to Cross-Retail IQ that Similarweb previously offered only for Amazon. In addition, both Amazon IQ and Cross-Retail IQ now offer the option of digital shelf automation that brands can employ to automatically reprice products as competitive dynamics change. That kind of automation can be the only way of staying competitive during a price war or retaining a favored “buy box” placement as the top recommended product in a category.

Retail Intelligence provides brands with clear content and pricing recommendations to improve product discovery and sales. Retailers can use the same data to identify gaps in product assortments and in-demand brands, while benchmarking inventory and pricing against the competition and optimizing their own performance.

“Similarweb's Retail Intelligence acts as our lighthouse. It gives us the clarity to see category shifts across brands, on-site search consumer behavior, and competitor dynamics - all in one view,” said Ben Kaminski, Cofounder and Chairman at Essor, which is in the business of nurturing and growing online businesses.

Similarweb Retail Intelligence is available now. Learn more at https://www.similarweb.com/corp/retail/

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