flyExclusive MRO Completes Starlink Installation on Challenger Aircraft and Secures Multi-Aircraft Starlink Agreement

KINSTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flyExclusive (NYSE American: FLYX), a vertically integrated private aviation company, today announced the completion of a Starlink installation on a Challenger aircraft under its authorized Starlink dealership agreement.

Leveraging its deep experience performing complex avionics and connectivity upgrades, flyExclusive MRO completed the Starlink installation in record time. Low-profile and lightweight in design, Starlink Aero Terminals are designed to be installed in a just a few hours, significantly reducing the time aircraft are out of service. flyExclusive MRO is now targeting a five-to-seven day cadence as additional aircraft move through the pipeline. flyExclusive MRO has performed numerous in-flight connectivity and avionics system upgrades across multiple aircraft platforms over the past several years. Management believes that experience enables the team to integrate Starlink efficiently while maintaining certification standards and minimizing aircraft downtime.

Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting in-flight streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Unlike legacy systems that rely on ground towers or distant geostationary satellites, Starlink’s laser-mesh network delivers download speeds of 135-310 Mbps and latency less than 99 ms.

As demand for premium connectivity continues to increase, management believes reliable onboard internet has become a critical factor in aircraft selection and customer retention.

“Our team has extensive experience integrating advanced avionics and connectivity systems,” said Jim Segrave, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of flyExclusive. “Applying that expertise to Starlink allows us to execute quickly while expanding the commercial scope of our MRO business.”

In addition to deploying Starlink across its own fleet, flyExclusive MRO has secured a multi-aircraft customer installation agreement under its authorized dealership arrangement. Management views third-party Starlink installations as a meaningful step in growing maintenance and avionics into a standalone revenue vertical, further diversifying the company’s income streams beyond charter and fractional operations.

flyExclusive MRO operates a fully integrated maintenance, avionics, paint, and interior refurbishment platform in Kinston, North Carolina. While historically supporting the company’s fleet, the MRO division has increasingly expanded services to third-party operators. Management believes this positions the company to generate incremental, high-margin revenue opportunities that are not directly tied to flight activity levels.

The company expects continued fleet-wide deployment of Starlink while actively pursuing additional installation opportunities under its dealership program.

For more information about flyExclusive and its services, visit www.flyexclusive.com.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive (NYSE American: FLYX) is a vertically integrated, FAA-certificated private aviation company providing charter, Jet Club membership, and fractional ownership services worldwide. The company operates one of the largest private jet fleets in the U.S., with full operational control over maintenance, refurbishment, and avionics through its in-house MRO facilities in Kinston, North Carolina. Learn more at www.flyexclusive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: demand for fractional ownership shares; the pace of additional aircraft acquisitions; the Company's ability to attract and retain fractional customers; potential volatility of the Company's stock price; the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards and maintain the listing of the Company's securities on a national securities exchange; the ability of the Company to timely file its required annual and quarterly reports with the SEC; the ability of the Company to comply with covenants under and repay its debt; the potential dilution of stock ownership by our capital raising efforts; the outcome of any legal proceedings; changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which flyExclusive operates; and the risk of downturns due to general economic or political uncertainties in the highly competitive aviation industry.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of flyExclusive's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.