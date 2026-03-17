PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking solutions provider Tyfone, today announced that Prestige Community Credit Union (Prestige) has selected its nFinia® Digital Banking platform to elevate member service, strengthen fraud prevention, and integrate advanced AI capabilities. Serving nearly 8,000 members across two Greater Dallas branches, Prestige cited Tyfone's nimbleness, culture, problem-solving ethos, and alignment with brand customization as key differentiators over its previous provider.

Prestige Community Credit Union partners with Tyfone to advance Digital Banking Experience and elevate member service, strengthen fraud prevention, and integrate advanced AI capabilities Share

Ron Knight, president and CEO of Prestige, said, “Tyfone’s customer-centric approach, innovative solutions and flexible technology stood out during the evaluation process. What truly differentiates Tyfone from other vendors is its vision; the forward-looking development methodology will position Prestige to expand digital capabilities, adopt new technologies faster, and be able to proactively respond to evolving member expectations. With nFinia, our members can conduct all their banking transactions either online or through the mobile app. Everything is at their fingertips.”

The partnership with Tyfone also enables Prestige to align its digital channels more closely with its brand identity and explore third party member engagement tools for targeted campaigns. The goal is to deliver an enhanced, uber-personalized experience that helps members achieve financial well-being and long-term success.

Paul Gill, vice president of IT at the credit union, added, “Our motto is ‘Live Successfully’ and Tyfone will allow us to tailor a member’s financial journey to meet their unique needs so that they can in fact live successfully. Additionally, Tyfone’s fraud prevention tools, including advanced data analytics (CDA) and AI integration, will ensure Prestige stays proactive against evolving threats while improving the overall member experience. Tyfone’s responsiveness, transparency, and commitment to continuous improvement are very impressive.”

“We were judicious with checking references before making a decision, and every one we received was positive,” Knight continued. “Tyfone is an excellent partner that goes the extra mile to ensure that any issue gets resolved and that is very important to us. We are not a large credit union but we want our voice to be heard. That rang through in every conversation. Having a provider that values true collaboration and innovation while keeping service personal makes Tyfone the perfect fit for us.”

“Prestige Community Credit Union exemplifies how true collaboration and having a clear digital vision will make a strong partnership,” said Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone. “Our culture is built on service excellence. There are unique business challenges facing credit unions today, and we are committed to offering advanced and innovative technology solutions that ensure longterm success. We are proud to welcome Prestige to the Tyfone family and look forward to helping them deliver a secure, flexible, member-centric digital experience for years to come.”

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U.S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About Prestige Community Credit Union

For 90 years, Prestige Community Credit Union has been a pillar of the North Texas region, standing alongside the communities it proudly serves. As a non-profit financial institution, Prestige exists for one purpose: its members. With a mission to help members live successfully, every decision is driven by their financial well-being and long-term success. That commitment translates into better rates, lower fees, and personalized service that puts people first. With nearly 8,000 members nationwide and two locations in Dallas and McKinney, Prestige Community Credit Union is more than a financial institution. It is a neighbor, an advocate, and a partner in the lives of those it serves. Because at Prestige, success isn't just a goal; it's a promise.