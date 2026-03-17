BlackSky Wins Seven-Figure Assured Extension Contract with International Customer

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) signed a seven-figure Assured extension contract with an international customer. Reliable Gen-3 performance over the customer’s priority areas of interest during early access programs for best-in-class 35-centimeter imagery and AI-enabled analytics is driving the transition to larger annual subscriptions, reflecting momentum against the company’s land-and-expand strategy.

Assured is more than access to capacity. It’s about guaranteed collection fulfillments that provide certainty for mission critical operations. Assured has become a foundational part of our customers’ daily tactical ISR activities. Share

“Assured is more than access to capacity. It’s about guaranteed collection fulfillments that provide certainty for mission critical operations. Assured has become a foundational part of our customers’ daily tactical ISR activities,” said BlackSky CEO Brian O’Toole. “Annual, recurring commitments for Assured represent a positive, natural evolution as early access programs pivot into long-term customer relationships across our expanding international portfolio.”

The agreement provides continued access to BlackSky's dual-generation, tip-and-cue architecture — combining the high-cadence, time-diverse revisit rates of Gen-2 with very high-resolution Gen-3 imagery. With speed and accuracy as the chief elements informing mission success, BlackSky continues to expand the Gen-3 constellation with unit four recently delivering first light imagery within hours following launch.

Each Gen-3 satellite has consistently delivered initial images with remarkable clarity and uniform quality, detailing vehicles, maritime vessels, and aircraft of various sizes, as well as individual people and their shadows. Sharper imagery reduces ambiguity and contributes to better analytics development with stronger insights for end users.

BlackSky is leveraging its full technology stack of vertically integrated satellite manufacturing, software and AI solutions to meet global customer demand for guaranteed access to data, when and where customers need it, offering On-Demand and Assured subscription access to our proprietary constellation or through full nationally sovereign systems.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

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