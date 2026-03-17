Keel Joins Palantir and U.S. Navy in ShipOS Initiative to Accelerate Submarine and Broader Naval Production

LADSON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keel Holdings, LLC ("Keel"), an advanced manufacturing leader for the U.S. Navy and broader defense applications for naval, land and space applications, in partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), today announced a major collaboration supporting the United States Navy’s ShipOS initiative, a program designed to transform America’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) through advanced artificial intelligence and data integration.

“The ability to rapidly deliver ships is essential to our nation’s security and industrial strength. By leveraging Palantir’s AI-powered ShipOS, we are taking meaningful steps to accelerate our schedules, streamline operations, and enhance collaboration." Share

As one of the nuclear navy suppliers selected for initial deployment of ShipOS, Keel will integrate Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) into its operations. This integration will focus on improving schedule efficiency—enabling Keel to further accelerate shipbuilding timelines, optimize production workflows, and establish a unified data foundation to enhance decision-making across the organization. Keel will also engineer a direct integration between its IFS enterprise system and Palantir’s platforms.

“The ability to rapidly deliver ships is essential to our nation’s security and industrial strength. By leveraging Palantir’s AI-powered ShipOS, we are taking meaningful steps to accelerate our schedules, streamline operations, and enhance collaboration across the supply chain,” said Brian Carter, CEO of Keel. “This initiative is about more than technology—it’s about empowering our workforce, accelerating the Navy’s mission, and delivering results for the American people.”

ShipOS, backed by up to $448 million in authorized funding, will deploy across the Navy’s shipbuilders, shipyards, and over 100 suppliers, initially focusing on the Submarine Industrial Base. As part of this integration, Keel will prioritize increasing overall execution velocity as well as enhanced efficiency in product launch and manufacturing flows.

As ShipOS expands, the Navy will use lessons learned to further scale the solution across suppliers, ensuring a robust, resilient, and modernized maritime industrial base.

To learn more about Keel, visit Keelusa.com and follow Keel on LinkedIn.

About Keel

Built for precision with an eye for innovation, Keel was formed through the merger of Pegasus Steel, Merrill Technologies Group, and Metal Trades. We are focused on delivering unmatched quality in fabrication, machining, and integration to the U.S. Navy, the broader Defense Industrial Base supply chain, and our industrial customers.