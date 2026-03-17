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Izzi Software Signs Key Agreements with Bluehouse and Capricorn to Grow Development Capabilities and Expand Presence in US Government Market

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Izzi Software, a leading provider of innovative enterprise software solutions for IBM Z and IBM iSeries, today announced that it has inked partnership agreements with Capricorn Information Systems and Bluehouse. Bluehouse, one of the largest distributors of enterprise software and operator of a global network of approved resellers, will distribute Izzi Software’s full product portfolio to government and commercial customers alike. Izzi’s products will be added to Bluehouse’s GSA schedule, enabling US federal agencies to procure them through an established government contracting vehicle, while commercial customers will be able to order through Bluehouse’s network of approved resellers. Separately, Capricorn Information Systems joins Izzi as a technology development partner, bringing over 30 years of IBM i expertise to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions for the Power Server portfolio.

“We’re excited to be partnering with both Bluehouse and Capricorn at this stage of Izzi’s growth,” said Jennifer Nelson, CEO of Izzi Software. “Bluehouse’s standing as a world-class distributor with an impressive global reseller network gives our products immediate access to a broad and well-established customer base, including US government agencies procuring through the GSA schedule. At the same time, bringing Capricorn on as a development partner means we can move faster on IBM i innovation. It’s a strong combination.”

“Our partnership with Izzi Software comes at the ideal time,” says Brian Hayes, President and Founder of Bluehouse. “Our government and commercial clients are under increasing pressure to modernize legacy infrastructure and extract more value from their existing IBM investments. Comprehensive toolsets like those provided by Izzi Software will integrate with our best-in-class expertise at Bluehouse to help businesses build the infrastructure and systems they need to thrive in a competitive market.”

Capricorn President Roy Goldstein says that, “Capricorn has always taken pride in providing a full spectrum of services to help technology organizations and application development teams grow and become more efficient, and we are excited to supplement the Izzi team to supercharge development and bring new capabilities to market quickly."

About Izzi Software

Izzi Software is a Minneapolis-based enterprise software company focused on IBM Z and IBM i environments. Izzi was founded by experienced M&A experts and is owned by Big Band Software, which specializes in acquiring and growing profitable B2B SaaS businesses, with ARR in the range of $2M to $10M. Izzi acquired ColeSoft in 2024 and CNX in 2025.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Cameron Thomas for Izzi Software
Cameron@verbfactory.com
416-660-9801

Industry:

Izzi Software

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press Contact:
Cameron Thomas for Izzi Software
Cameron@verbfactory.com
416-660-9801

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