The Promptory Launches First Curated AI Marketplace with Built-In AI Strategy Director for Small Business and Enterprises

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Promptory, a privately held technology company, today announced the official launch of its AI tools marketplace — the first curated platform built specifically to help small, medium, and enterprise businesses find, evaluate, and implement the right AI tools for their specific needs.

"The AI tools market has a discovery problem, not a supply problem," said Troy Jones, Founder & CEO. "There are more AI tools than anyone can evaluate — what small businesses and enterprises actually need is a trusted guide. That's what we built." Share

At the center of the platform is Jordan, The Promptory's AI Solutions Director. Jordan is a conversational AI and tool advisor that engages users in a structured dialogue about their business challenges, then delivers a tailored AI strategy — complete with specific tool recommendations — in a single session. Jordan is available free to all visitors at launch.

"The AI tools market has a discovery problem, not a supply problem," said Troy Jones, Founder & CEO. "There are more AI tools than anyone can evaluate — what small businesses and enterprises actually need is a trusted guide. That's what we built."

”Most AI tools fail to stick because businesses buy before they've defined the problem," Jones added. "Jordan flips that sequence. We start with your business, your bottlenecks, and your goals — and work backwards to the tools. That's a fundamentally different model than anything in the market today.

Platform Highlights:

100+ curated AI tools vetted against The Promptory's published quality standard. Vendor's can upload their own tools to vault for consideration.

Jordan — AI Solutions Director, free to all users at launch

20 business categories, spanning marketing, customer service, finance, HR, legal, and operations

Vendor marketplace with three listing tiers: Starter ($99/mo), Featured ($299/mo), and Launch Spotlight ($2,250 one-time)

Enterprise consulting for custom AI implementation strategy and tool stack design

The Promptory applies a rigorous quality standard to every listing in its catalog. The result is a focused collection of 100+ AI tools across 20 business categories, each selected for real-world utility, pricing transparency, and proven adoption by business operators.

The Promptory enters the market as AI adoption accelerates, with the majority of small business owners citing difficulty identifying the right tools as their primary barrier.

The platform is available today at thepromptory.com. Vendor applications and enterprise inquiries can be directed to newbiz@thepromptory.com.