Diamond Quanta and Sono-Tek Partner to Integrate Precision Coating Within Standardized Process Architecture for Engineered Diamond-on-Glass Applications

MILTON, N.Y. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Quanta (DQ), a developer of engineered diamond-on-glass and engineered-diamond materials for optics, thermal, semiconductor, and quantum systems, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), a global leader in precision coating systems, to integrate Sono-Tek coating technology as a standardized process module within Diamond Quanta’s manufacturing architecture.

“Establishing a repeatable manufacturing architecture requires not only breakthrough materials but standardized process modules that OEMs can adopt with confidence,” said Adam Khan, Founder and CEO, Diamond Quanta. Share

The collaboration formalizes precision coating as a core architectural element across DQ’s engineered diamond stack, strengthening the company’s pathway from advanced materials development toward repeatable OEM qualification and scalable manufacturing environments.

Advancing Standardized Process Architecture and OEM Qualification

Diamond Quanta’s strategy centers on defining a standardized architecture that integrates engineered diamond interfaces into repeatable, qualification-ready manufacturing workflows compatible with existing semiconductor and electronics toolchains.

By integrating precision coating as a defined module within its engineered diamond stack, Diamond Quanta strengthens process repeatability, thin-film uniformity, and multilayer integration control. The collaboration supports the company’s focus on reducing variability at the interface layer and advancing structured qualification with OEM and Tier 1 partners. Through integration with Sono-Tek systems, DQ advances:

Repeatable thin-film deposition within multilayer diamond stacks

Improved coating uniformity and process consistency

Structured progression from development to pilot and OEM qualification environments

Alignment with established semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystems

“Establishing a repeatable manufacturing architecture requires not only breakthrough materials but standardized process modules that OEMs can adopt with confidence,” said Adam Khan, Founder and CEO, Diamond Quanta. “Our collaboration with Sono-Tek strengthens the integration layer of our engineered diamond-on-glass platform and supports disciplined progression toward scalable qualification.”

“Sono-Tek’s precision ultrasonic coating systems are designed to enable consistent, high-uniformity thin-film integration across advanced device architectures,” said Steve Harshbarger, Chief Executive Officer of Sono-Tek. “We are pleased to collaborate with Diamond Quanta as they advance their engineered diamond technologies toward scalable manufacturing.”

Strengthening the Diamond Quanta Ecosystem Strategy

Diamond Quanta is defining an integrated manufacturing architecture for engineered diamond materials spanning optics, thermal management, electronics, and quantum systems. This integration supports Diamond Quanta’s optics and advanced packaging commercialization pathways, including its Adamantine Optics™ and Adamantine Thermal™ platforms. The inclusion of standardized coating modules expands DQ’s process ecosystem and supports commercialization across:

Consumer electronics and protective optics

Advanced semiconductor packaging and thermal integration

High-reliability aerospace and defense systems

Emerging quantum and photonic platforms

This collaboration reflects Diamond Quanta’s approach of commercializing standardized process modules rather than raw films, reinforcing its IP-led, fab-light model as it advances OEM qualification and strategic partnerships.

ABOUT DIAMOND QUANTA

Based in Mountain View, California, Diamond Quanta is a semiconductor materials platform company commercializing engineered diamond-on-glass and engineered-diamond materials for optics and advanced packaging applications. Its Adamantine Optics™ and Adamantine Thermal™ platforms are designed to integrate into existing semiconductor and electronics manufacturing workflows without requiring new fabrication ecosystems. The company operates an IP-led, fab-light model focused on structured OEM qualification, Joint Testing and Evaluation programs, and strategic manufacturing partnerships. Diamond Quanta’s mission is to make diamond as accessible to the world as silicon. The Physics of Forever™.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK) designs and manufactures precision coating systems used in electronics, medical, energy, and industrial applications worldwide. Corporate headquarters are located in Milton, New York.