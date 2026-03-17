Cline Selects CoreWeave to Power High-Performance Autonomous Engineering

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, announced that Cline, The Open and Secure Coding Agent, will integrate CoreWeave’s W&B Inference directly into the Cline ecosystem, enabling developers to build and run autonomous coding systems with greater performance, scalability, and operational simplicity. The integration gives Cline access to production-ready AI infrastructure purpose-built for training and inference, accelerating autonomous software development.

As AI models evolve, the demands on agentic coding workflows have reached a turning point. Developers are handing agents entire codebases and asking them to reason, plan, and execute across dozens of steps without dropping critical information. CoreWeave Cloud is optimized for high performance, low latency inference, which enables coding agents to process prompts, generate code, and run reasoning steps faster. As a result, developers can rapidly experiment with new models, agents, and workflows and seamlessly scale those innovations into production on CoreWeave Cloud.

“Coding agents are dramatically increasing developer productivity, but without scalable inference services, agents can hang, killing developer momentum,” said Shawn Lewis, general manager of CoreWeave SaaS. “That’s why we offer a best-in-class AI cloud engineered for reliable performance and predictable costs at scale, along with developer tools to evaluate, iterate, and monitor agents.”

Through this integration, customers have a premier inference provider within Cline, including access to:

State-of-the-Art Models: Powerful open-weights models such as NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super, Kimi K2.5, GLM5, and MiniMax M2.5.

Powerful open-weights models such as NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super, Kimi K2.5, GLM5, and MiniMax M2.5. Optimized Performance: CoreWeave’s AI-native platform ensures agents handling massive context windows deliver sustained performance through complex, multi-step terminal loops, without interruption.

CoreWeave’s AI-native platform ensures agents handling massive context windows deliver sustained performance through complex, multi-step terminal loops, without interruption. Mastering Observability: Using W&B Weave, Cline gains pristine tracking for prompts and context retrieval, allowing developers to debug agent logic, run real performance evaluations, and build datasets.

“We started Cline to put a senior engineer in everyone's back pocket and today we have over five million installations,” said Saoud Rizwan, founder of Cline. “By integrating with CoreWeave’s full-stack AI cloud, we’re giving developers the ultimate freedom to run massive, complex tasks that were previously too heavy for standard cloud setups.”

Cline will demonstrate its offering in CoreWeave’s booth (#913) during NVIDIA’s GTC conference.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About Cline

Cline is the leading agentic coding platform for high-security engineering teams. With over 5 million installs and 58k GitHub stars, Cline is trusted by enterprises and developers alike. Model agnostic, provider agnostic, and IDE agnostic, Cline is secure by design - code is never indexed or stored, and inference runs entirely within your own environment. Cline has raised $32M in Series A funding led by Emergence Capital and Pace Capital. Learn more at cline.bot.