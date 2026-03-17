SLB OneSubsea Awarded Integrated EPC Contract for Deepwater Development

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced today that its OneSubsea™ joint venture has been awarded a multi-well, integrated engineering, production, and construction (EPC) contract by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). The contract encompasses 20 wells and covers the delivery of integrated subsea production systems for the deepwater Kaiping 18-1 field development in the South China Sea.

Under the contract, SLB OneSubsea will deliver standardized subsea production technology that includes dual electric submersible pump (ESP), gas lift and gas injection horizontal trees, manifolds, connectors, and control systems, along with installation and commissioning support.

"This award highlights the continued adoption of our standardized subsea systems, and the efficiency gains they can deliver on complex multi‑well projects," said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea. “By applying proven designs and working closely with regional partners, we can help streamline execution and support effective delivery for CNOOC.”

SLB OneSubsea’s standardized and simplified subsea architecture is designed to reduce system complexity, drive operational efficiencies, and support future field expansions. The integrated delivery model also helps to compress installation schedules and minimize offshore vessel requirements.

Project execution will leverage collaboration with regional partners to support in-country manufacturing and supply-chain capability, contributing to efficient delivery and providing continuity for future subsea developments.

Key points

CNOOC has awarded SLB OneSubsea a multi-well EPC contract to deliver integrated subsea production systems for the Kaiping 18-1 field in the South China Sea.

The project delivers standardized subsea production technology to help drive operational efficiency.

Delivery will involve regional partners and in-country manufacturing to support efficient project execution.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

About SLB OneSubsea

SLB OneSubsea is driving the new subsea era that leverages digital and technology innovation to optimize our customers’ oil and gas production, decarbonize subsea operations and unlock the large potential of subsea solutions to accelerate the energy transition. OneSubsea is a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7 headquartered in Oslo and Houston, with 10,000 employees across the world. Find out more at onesubsea.com.

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