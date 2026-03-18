Comtech Achieves Major Milestone with Delivery of First EDIM Modems to U.S. Army

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 18, 2026-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or “the Company”), a global communications technology leader, today announced the delivery of the first set of Enterprise Digital Intermediate Frequency Multicarrier (“EDIM”) modems to the U.S. Army. This delivery is part of Comtech’s ongoing $48.6 million contract.

This milestone marks a major step toward digitizing and modernizing military satellite communications (“SATCOM”) networks and supports the EDIM modem’s Final Acceptance Testing (“FAT”) this summer.

“Delivering these first EDIM modems is a major achievement for Comtech,” said Daniel Gizinski, President of Comtech’s Satellite & Space Communications segment. “This milestone reflects the dedication and technical excellence of our team and sets the stage for successful integration and deployment in support of the U.S. Army’s SATCOM modernization goals.”

The EDIM program is designed to replace aging Enhanced Bandwidth Efficient Modems (“EBEM”) currently used by Army, Navy and Air Force SATCOM operators with advanced, software-defined platforms. Under the contract, Comtech is designing, developing, testing and delivering EDIM modems, along with an EDIM Modem Management System (“EMMS”) and sustainment services to enable performance enhancements over time. The modems will support multiple satellite providers and have the potential to become one of the primary SATCOM modems used by the U.S. military.

As part of the initial delivery, three of the EDIM modems are being provided to industry partners for integration and electronic training manual development.

Comtech’s EDIM modem is the first strategic Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (“DIFI”)-compliant modem to be fielded by the U.S. Army. Comtech’s EDIM modem establishes a new benchmark for performance and reliability, enabling next-generation applications that demand exceptional precision and resilience.

Comtech’s EDIM modem is progressing through the development phase and is expected to be fielded following FAT. EDIM is mission-critical for the U.S. Army, enabling secure, interoperable communications across diverse platforms and environments.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of satellite and space communications technologies; terrestrial and wireless network solutions; Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and emergency services; and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Through its culture of innovation and employee empowerment, Comtech leverages its global presence and decades of technology leadership and experience to create some of the world’s most innovative solutions for mission-critical communications. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.