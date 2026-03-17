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Mitutoyo America Expands Precision Beyond the Lab with the CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS Series

Laboratory precision meets shop-floor demands

original Precision thrives in real-world conditions. Built with sustainability in mind and guaranteed accuracy from 15 to 30°C, the CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS brings laboratory performance to the shop floor with precise confidence.

Precision thrives in real-world conditions. Built with sustainability in mind and guaranteed accuracy from 15 to 30°C, the CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS brings laboratory performance to the shop floor with precise confidence.

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitutoyo America Corporation introduces the CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS Series, a next-generation CNC Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) engineered to bring high-accuracy measurement directly to the production floor.

CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS sets a new standard for laboratory-grade accuracy on the shop floor.

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Evolving from the proven CRYSTA-Apex V500, V700, and V900 models, the new CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS Series combines advanced temperature compensation and an energy-saving, sustainable design to ensure stable, precise results in real-world manufacturing environments without the need for a temperature-controlled inspection room.

Shop-floor ready performance with guaranteed accuracy in real conditions:

  • Expanded guaranteed accuracy temperature range (15 to 30°C): Maintains precision even when temperature varies, enabling reliable measurement on the shop floor
  • Real-Time Temperature Compensation: Automatically adjusts for ambient changes to deliver consistent accuracy
  • Temperature Compensation for Reference Point Setting: Preserves calibration and repeatability under fluctuating conditions
  • Air Reduction Function: Reduces air consumption by stopping supply during standby operation, cutting energy use and costs
  • Near-line measurement capability: Positions precision inspection closer to machining operations for faster feedback and improved workflow

The CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS Series represents the commitment that Mitutoyo is making to advance metrology solutions that meet real manufacturing demands. Manufacturers can now achieve laboratory-grade accuracy directly on the shop floor while lowering energy consumption and improving efficiency. With features that support sustainability and flexibility, the CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS Series reinforces Mitutoyo as the leader in precision measurement and innovation designed for the evolving needs of modern production.

At Mitutoyo, precision is our profession. We are the leader in metrology instruments, solutions and support, offering more than 5,500 products, the largest and most comprehensive product portfolio of any commercial metrology provider. Mitutoyo also has the highest-performing A2LA-accredited calibration laboratories (A2LA Certificate No. 0750.01) in the nation. For more information, contact the Mitutoyo inside sales team at mitutoyo.com/contact-us/

Contacts

Mitutoyo America Corporation
965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502
Phone: (630) 820-9666
Fax: (630) 820-2614
E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com
Website: www.mitutoyo.com

Media inquiries:
Elizabeth Foytik
Public Relations Specialist
Phone (331) 299-5506
Email: Elizabeth.Foytik@mitutoyo.com

Industry:

Mitutoyo America Corporation

Release Summary
Mitutoyo introduces the CRYSTA-Apex V PLUS, a shop-floor CMM that delivers high-accuracy measurement with advanced temperature compensation.
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#instrument
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#manufacturing
#measurement
#metrology
#precise

Contacts

Mitutoyo America Corporation
965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502
Phone: (630) 820-9666
Fax: (630) 820-2614
E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com
Website: www.mitutoyo.com

Media inquiries:
Elizabeth Foytik
Public Relations Specialist
Phone (331) 299-5506
Email: Elizabeth.Foytik@mitutoyo.com

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