EY Selects CrowdStrike to Power Its Agentic SOC Services, Accelerated by NVIDIA AI

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has selected the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to power its Agentic Security Operations Center (SOC) services, accelerated by NVIDIA AI infrastructure and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. With the Falcon platform and EY US’s managed services knowledge, enterprises worldwide can transform security operations using AI agents and automation built to stop breaches.

In 2025, the average eCrime breakout time dropped to 29 minutes – with the fastest observed breakout occurring in just 27 seconds. As adversaries weaponize artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate attacks and move laterally across cloud, identity, and endpoint in seconds, security operations must operate with machine speed and precision.

“The SOC cannot operate at human speed when adversaries are moving at the speed of AI,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The Agentic SOC represents a fundamental shift, elevating defenders from alert handlers to orchestrators of intelligent agents that think, reason, and act at machine speed, always under security team control. EY’s selection of the Falcon platform, accelerated by NVIDIA, reflects the agentic transformation that CrowdStrike leads, fighting AI with AI, and keeping global customers safe.”

The full-stack NVIDIA AI platform enables more accurate and efficient analysis with NVIDIA Nemotron, tools for model improvement with NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer and efficient inference and enterprise implementation with NVIDIA NIM microservices. The collaboration between CrowdStrike, EY, and NVIDIA enables enterprises to scale AI workloads and respond to security events more rapidly and accurately — protecting critical data and infrastructure.

“As attack surfaces expand and adversaries operate at machine speed, security operations are at a critical inflection point,” said Ganesh Devarajan, EY Americas Consulting Cyber Risk Practice Leader. “By combining EY teams’ experience designing and operating complex security environments with CrowdStrike’s AI-native SOC platform and AI agents accelerated by NVIDIA, we’re helping clients transform security operations in a way that is measurable, scalable, and resilient across the enterprise.”

EY Agentic SOC services are built on CrowdStrike’s revolutionary agentic innovation, leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing, Nemotron open models, and NeMo microservices. This includes:

The Agentic Security Platform , which delivers the industry’s richest AI-ready data layer, providing complete environmental context and making every signal instantly actionable for both agents and analysts.

, which delivers the industry’s richest AI-ready data layer, providing complete environmental context and making every signal instantly actionable for both agents and analysts. The Agentic Security Workforce , which provides the industry’s only mission-ready agents trained on years of real human expertise and response actions from Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR and incident response engagements.

, which provides the industry’s only mission-ready agents trained on years of real human expertise and response actions from Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR and incident response engagements. Charlotte AI AgentWorks , which enables organizations to build and customize their own agents without writing a single line of code.

, which enables organizations to build and customize their own agents without writing a single line of code. Charlotte Agentic SOAR, which orchestrates CrowdStrike, custom-built and third-party agents into a single coordinated defense system guided by human expertise.

“The volume and speed of alerts make it impossible for analysts to manually investigate everything,” said Emmett Koen, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Operations and North America Regional CISO at Mondelēz. “AI agents that can continuously analyze activity and surface what matters most allow our teams to focus on higher-value response and decision-making.”

Together, EY US and CrowdStrike are advancing the Agentic SOC as the operating model for modern security operations.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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About EY

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Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.