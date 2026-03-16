Decatur Public Transit System and Modeshift Launch Contactless Fare Collection Across Fixed-Route Network

DECATUR, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS), in partnership with Modeshift, today announced the launch of a new contactless fare collection system across its fixed-route bus network. The modernized platform introduces mobile ticketing, reloadable smart cards, and real-time account management tools designed to improve convenience, accessibility and operational efficiency.

“What Decatur is building goes beyond a fare upgrade,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. Share

The new system, Decatur Transit Pay, modernizes legacy paper and cash-based processes with a fully integrated, account-based fare collection platform. Riders can now plan, purchase and validate trips through a smartphone app or reloadable smart card, reducing boarding times and simplifying fare management.

“This launch represents a major step forward in modernizing public transportation in Decatur,” said Lacie Elzy, Economic and Community Development Director for the City of Decatur. “By introducing flexible, cashless payment options and digital tools, we’re making it easier for residents to access reliable transportation while positioning our transit system for long-term growth.”

The fare collection platform also generates real-time data insights, enabling DPTS to optimize routes, improve planning decisions and better understand rider needs.

Key Features Include:

Mobile App: Riders can download the Decatur Transit Pay app for Apple or Android devices, enabling ride booking, fare payment, and QR-code ride validation directly from their smartphones. iOS : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/decatur-transit-pay/id6749563659 Android : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.modeshift.dec

Riders can download the Decatur Transit Pay app for Apple or Android devices, enabling ride booking, fare payment, and QR-code ride validation directly from their smartphones. Web Portal: Riders can also book trips, purchase fares, and manage their accounts through an online web portal. Visit https://decaturtransitpay.com/ for more information.

Riders can also book trips, purchase fares, and manage their accounts through an online web portal. Smart Pay Account: Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smart cards or digital wallets.

Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smart cards or digital wallets. Smart Cards: For riders who prefer not to use their phones, reloadable smart cards connected to e-wallets provide an easy tap-and-go alternative.

For riders who prefer not to use their phones, reloadable smart cards connected to e-wallets provide an easy tap-and-go alternative. Data-Driven Planning: The digital platform generates real-time usage insights to help DPTS optimize service and plan future improvements.

This modernization initiative lays the foundation for additional service enhancements planned for later this year, including the introduction of a new paratransit solution designed to expand mobility options across Macon County.

“What Decatur is building goes beyond a fare upgrade,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. “By implementing a flexible, account-based platform today, DPTS is creating the digital foundation to extend these benefits to existing services, including paratransit later this year, while also enabling deeper rider insights and a more connected transit ecosystem.”

Riders can book trips on the fixed-route system using the Decatur Transit Pay app and online booking portal, or by calling 217-424-2821.

While the new contactless fare system is immediately live and we encourage riders to download the app and create an account, DPTS buses will still accept cash fares and any remaining monthly passes or punch cards for several months during this transition.

To learn more about the DPTS partnership and other initiatives, visit www.modeshift.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift is a technology company helping transit agencies modernize fare collection systems through innovative mobile ticketing, contactless payment and data collection tools. With deployment up to five times faster than competitors, Modeshift makes it simple for agencies to implement everything they need, from contactless and cash payment options to TVMs, fareboxes and real-time data – all integrated into a single, flexible platform. Designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility and sustainability, Modeshift’s all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure empowers agencies to deliver future-focused transit services.