Too Lost Secures Strategic Investment Led by GoldState Music and TA Associates

NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Too Lost, a music technology and services platform supporting independent artists and record labels, today announced a strategic investment led by GoldState Music (“GoldState”), a premier music investment firm, and TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global investment firm, alongside a senior credit facility from Pinnacle Financial Partners. This capital significantly expands Too Lost’s ability to invest in artist advances, catalog acquisitions, and the continued development of its proprietary technology platform.

Too Lost’s founders and management team will continue to lead the company and remain its largest shareholders.

Founded in 2020, Too Lost provides independent artists and labels with the infrastructure to distribute, manage, and monetize their music globally, while preserving ownership and control of their work. The company delivers a unified platform spanning music distribution, publishing administration, white label distribution software, marketing support, flexible capital support, and advanced analytics. Today, Too Lost serves more than 450,000 musicians, record labels, studios, investors, and platforms worldwide and enables global distribution across more than 480 music stores and services.

The investment brings together Too Lost’s technology-driven platform with two experienced institutional partners in music, technology, and services. GoldState Music – who recently announced a strategic partnership with Bridgepoint targeting growth investments – brings deep expertise in music investing and intends to work closely with Too Lost as a commercial partner, while TA contributes a long track record of partnering with growth companies across technology and services. The credit facility from Pinnacle Financial Partners provides dedicated debt capital to support artist advances, catalog acquisitions, and broader strategic initiatives.

“We built Too Lost to give independent artists and labels the technology, services and support they need to grow on their own terms,” said Gregory Hirschhorn, Co-Founder and CEO of Too Lost. “GoldState and TA share our respect for artist independence and our long-term vision for modernizing the music industry. Their deep experience and resources will allow us to invest further in our platform, expand globally, and put more capital and opportunity directly into artists’ hands.”

“The independent music sector continues to grow faster than the broader industry, and creators are increasingly looking for sophisticated support and services without sacrificing ownership,” said Michael Berk, Managing Director and Co-Head of TA’s North America Services Group. “Too Lost has built a differentiated platform that combines industry-leading technology with high-touch services, positioning the company well to meet artists’ evolving needs and benefit from the industry’s long-term growth.”

“Too Lost has rapidly emerged as a trusted distribution and publishing partner, with a scalable platform that supports the creative music community, from emerging artists releasing their first works to the institutional investor actively managing a complex portfolio of music rights,” said Charles Goldstuck, Founder and Managing Partner of GoldState Music. “We are excited to partner with Too Lost to help drive innovation, create greater value for artists, and deploy capital in support of their growth.”

JEGI LEONIS served as financial advisor to Too Lost, and Paul Hastings LLP provided legal counsel. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to TA Associates. Audit, tax and additional advisory services were provided by Deloitte LLP, EisnerAmper LLP, and Grant Thornton LLP.

About Too Lost

Founded in 2020, Too Lost is a music technology and services company that empowers independent artists and record labels with global distribution, royalty collection, advanced analytics, and payments infrastructure. The platform also provides flexible financing and growth services designed to help rights holders scale while retaining ownership and creative control. Too Lost is headquartered in New York, with offices in Hollywood, California and Reykjavik, Iceland. Learn more at toolost.com

About GoldState Music

GoldState Music is a private investment firm with a primary focus on the music sector. GoldState invests in music rights, enterprises in need of growth and expansion capital, as well as emerging music technology. The firm was founded in 2022 by Charles Goldstuck, and currently has offices in West Palm Beach, FL. The team consists of experienced industry professionals who are deeply rooted in the music ecosystem. Learn more at goldstate.com

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised more than $65 billion in capital and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at ta.com

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (“Pinnacle”) is a $119.1 billion asset regional bank which provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services for commercial and consumer clients who want a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm joined forces with Synovus Financial Corp. in 2026, bringing together more than 160 years of combined banking service. Pinnacle is the largest bank headquartered in Tennessee and the largest bank holding company headquartered in Georgia. The firm is No. 1 in deposit market share* in the Nashville MSA and No. 4 in the Atlanta MSA with offices in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland. Learn more about Pinnacle at PNFP.com.