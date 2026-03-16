Novanta Joins NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) announced today that it has joined NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, the first ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited inspection lab for AI-driven physical systems. The lab helps accelerate certification and advance trust in key components and subsystems enabling the next generation of robotics and physical AI systems.

By participating in Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, Novanta will work with NVIDIA to validate the interoperability of our motion control and sensing technologies with safety requirements of NVIDIA platforms, including NVIDIA IGX Thor. This collaboration is designed to streamline the adoption of critical technology solutions to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of robotics reduce integration complexity, accelerate time-to-market, advance the adoption of robotic safety standards, and simplify system-level certification.

NVIDIA Halos is a comprehensive full‑stack safety system for physical AI that unifies safety elements across vehicle and robotics architectures and their underlying AI models. It combines hardware and software components, tools, models, and design principles to safeguard AI‑based, end‑to‑end AV and robotics stacks.

"As physical AI applications move from development to real-world deployment, the adoption of critical safety, performance and interoperability standards has become mission critical," said Chuck Ravetto, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Novanta. "At Novanta, our mission is to deliver innovation that matters — not only by providing our OEM customers and the broader industry with high-performance technology solutions for robotics, but by serving as a catalyst for the adoption of the safety and interoperability standards and certifications that will define the next era of robotic systems. By collaborating with NVIDIA through the Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, we are reinforcing that commitment and helping pave the way for robotics to scale with confidence."

Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab supports ecosystem participants in validating and certifying technologies for use in AI-powered systems. Through this engagement, Novanta will align its hardware and subsystem technologies with NVIDIA hardware and software to support robotics developers in building advanced warehouse automation, industrial robotics, and emerging humanoid platforms.

Novanta's portfolio of core Robotic technologies is designed to deliver accurate control, safe movement, and reliable perception in demanding applications. As adoption of physical AI accelerates across logistics, manufacturing and other advanced industrial markets, validated interoperability with leading AI platforms will be critical to scaling deployment, and Novanta is committed to being a pivot point in building the standards-based foundation that makes that scale possible.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Media Relations at MediaRelations@novanta.com.