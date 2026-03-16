Accenture Completes Acquisition of Faculty

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed the acquisition of Faculty, a leading UK‑based AI company known for its deep technical expertise and pedigree in applying AI safely across public and private sectors to help clients improve services and deliver growth.

With the acquisition completed, Faculty CEO and co-founder Dr. Marc Warner expands his role to also become chief technology officer of Accenture and joins the company’s Global Management Committee.

“Now that Faculty is part of Accenture, we will further advance our strategy to be our clients’ reinvention partner of choice and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI," said Julie Sweet, Accenture Chair and CEO. “I look forward to working with our new CTO Marc Warner to shape our technology strategy and execution and attract the best talent in the world to meet our clients’ needs.”

The acquisition expands Accenture’s capabilities to help clients reinvent core and critical business processes with safe, secure and outcome-driven AI solutions. As a result of the acquisition, more than 400 AI native professionals from Faculty—including highly qualified data scientists and AI engineers—join Accenture to help scale world‑class AI capabilities for clients.

"As AI advances rapidly, the next few years will be hugely consequential for the world,” said Dr. Warner. “For any company that isn't AI-native, thriving will mean a difficult process of adaptation. To succeed, they need partners with an unusual set of capabilities: deep technical expertise, plus the ability to deliver transformation at scale. Together with Accenture, we have created one of the few organizations in the world equipped to lead this historical transition."

Founded in 2014, Faculty is one of Europe’s leading and longest standing applied AI companies. Its services—which include AI strategy, AI safety and the design, build and implementation of high performance AI systems—support the scaled and safe adoption of AI by client organizations.

Their PhD-heavy team of technical experts has delivered innovative AI systems for public and private sector organizations in the U.K. and globally. For example, Faculty built the UK National Health Service’s (NHS) Early Warning System during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faculty’s enterprise decision intelligence product, FrontierTM, joins Accenture’s suite of products that help organizations make better, faster decisions by connecting data, AI models and business processes into a unified system. Accenture and Faculty are already working together to support life sciences companies, such as Novartis, to transform the economics of clinical trial planning and execution.

Accenture’s Chief Strategy and Services Officer Manish Sharma added, “By combining our AI capabilities with Faculty’s highly skilled AI talent and products like FrontierTM, we will help clients safely apply and scale AI to reinvent their operations—connecting data, processes, and people to drive faster value and increase competitiveness.”

Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on Jan. 6, were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.