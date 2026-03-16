CATCHES Launches Generative AI with Physics-Based Sizing Technology for Fashion E-Commerce with AMIRI Powered by NVIDIA

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CATCHES, a physics-backed AI company building both application and infrastructure layers for the next generation of digital fashion experiences, today launched its Generative AI with Sizing technology (“RealFit”) – a new AI powered online consumer experience, built on NVIDIA’s CUDA platform, to provide real sizing, fit, and drape for fashion e-commerce.

AMIRI is about community, craft, and innovation. For me, CATCHES RealFit embodies all of these values, bringing them into a modern digital context. Share

RealFit, announced today at NVIDIA GTC, is a capability that allows shoppers to see, with mirror-like realism, exactly how a garment will fit, drape, and move, on their own body before purchasing. Shoppers enter their measurements and a photograph to generate a digital twin, then experience any garment in the collection on their own body, toggling between sizes to know exactly how each piece will fit. The first public use of CATCHES’ RealFit went live today on the AMIRI website. CATCHES is currently working with a number of other brands, scheduled to launch in the next few months.

“Accelerated computing is unlocking new possibilities for digital fashion experiences. CATCHES has introduced an AI–based virtual try-on with Physics-Based simulation for fabric movements and sizing, built on NVIDIA Omniverse and accelerated computing platform. AMIRI is pioneering this innovation and we’re collaborating with CATCHES as an Independent Software Vendor to bring these capabilities to more fashion brands,” said Azita Martin, VP and GM of AI for Retail and CPG, NVIDIA.

“AMIRI is about community, craft, and innovation. For me, CATCHES RealFit embodies all of these values, bringing them into a modern digital context. The idea of digital craft – tailoring each client’s experience to feel personal and unique – and the ability to connect with them whether in-store or through our digital flagship strengthens the AMIRI universe. This partnership represents the next step in how we engage with our clients around the world,” said Mike Amiri, Founder and Creative Director of AMIRI.

“CATCHES is solving one of the biggest problems in fashion e-commerce – customers not knowing whether a garment will fit them. Fit uncertainty lowers online conversions and causes over 50% return rates in some categories. CATCHES RealFit technology fixes this by providing customers a personalized photorealistic experience that understands real materials, cuts, and true sizing & fit. With the support of NVIDIA, we are providing brands a fully customized offering and a customer experience for the AI era,” said Ed Voyce, Founder and CEO, CATCHES.

CATCHES has raised $10 million from the world’s leading luxury voices, including Antoine Arnault, Natalia Vodianova Arnault, Roy Chung, founder Apollo.io, Dillon Erb, founder of Paperspace, Gary Sheinbaum, former CEO for Tommy Hilfiger, and Sarah Willersdorf former Head of Luxury for BCG.

“In fashion, the relationship between a garment and the person wearing it is essential. Any technology that helps bring that understanding into the online environment is an important step forward,” said Antoine Arnault, Director of Image & Environment at LVMH.

“AI has largely lived in the digital world, trying to imitate reality without truly understanding it. CATCHES changes that by anchoring AI to the laws of physics, so it doesn’t guess how a garment drapes or fits, it knows. That bridge between the physical and digital world is a profound shift, and fashion is only the beginning,” said Natalia Vodianova, Supermodel, Philanthropist and Impact Investor.

CATCHES spent two years building a proprietary GPU-accelerated simulation framework, modeled and integrated on physical fabrics before applying AI to scale it. The result is an exact 1:1 representation of the real fabric's weight, structure, drape, and movement. For shoppers, RealFit delivers the confidence of a fitting room from anywhere in the world. For brands, it opens a meaningful opportunity to deepen the connection between customer and product, increase purchase conversions, and significantly reduce fit-related returns, the leading driver of reverse logistics costs across fashion e-commerce.

The virtual experience is built on NVIDIA CUDA and Omniverse libraries, leverages the Newton Physics Engine, and combines custom-trained diffusion models with fine-tuned VLMs and LLMs, including AI models based on NVIDIA Nemotron and NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models, to accelerate physically grounded generative experiences. CATCHES' bare-metal infrastructure is distributed across NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, NVIDIA Hopper and NVIDIA Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra GPUs provided at high-scale with at-the-edge inference by Nscale, a vertically integrated AI hyperscaler, and through bare-metal partners Nebius, Boston Limited, and Scan Computers.

The system pairs AI with NVIDIA CUDA and Omniverse-accelerated physics simulations to produce digital twins with millimeter-level fit fidelity. By building the solution on an OpenUSD foundation, data can seamlessly exchange between the digital twin model, Blender, and Unreal, while NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing, DLSS, and DLAA deliver photoreal performance.

About CATCHES

CATCHES pioneers’ physics-backed AI for personalized garment fit across luxury e-commerce, transforming how premium brands deliver digital fashion experiences. The founding team includes PhDs who previously worked on simulation technology at Disney and Pixar. CATCHES is in New York and London. Website: catches.ai

About AMIRI

Established in Hollywood in 2014, AMIRI has led a unique path in luxury fashion, steeped in Americana and shaped by the vision of its namesake Founder and Creative Director, Mike Amiri. AMIRI began by creating exceptional, one-off stage pieces for legendary Hollywood performers and today continues to celebrate a new brand of American luxury – a meeting point of music, art, and fashion. Now a global brand, yet with a distinct Californian identity, AMIRI is one of the fastest growing businesses in luxury fashion. Website: AMIRI.com