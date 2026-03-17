CrowdStrike and Nebius Partner to Unify Security Across the Next Generation of AI Cloud Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) today announced a major global partnership to bring the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to Nebius AI Cloud, extending unified enterprise-grade cybersecurity to a new generation of AI environments built for speed and scale.

The partnership enables organizations to scale AI on high-performance infrastructure without disrupting their existing security architecture. By integrating the Falcon platform directly into Nebius’ AI cloud environment, this collaboration delivers unified visibility and AI-powered detection and response across infrastructure and runtime environments.

“Nebius is building a new class of AI cloud platform for AI innovation,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The more AI organizations adopt, the more security they need. CrowdStrike is the cybersecurity foundation for the AI era, securing AI wherever it runs. Together, we’re helping ensure organizations can extend unified security operations to the next generation of AI cloud infrastructure from day one.”

Nebius AI Cloud is purpose-built for distributed AI workloads, combining dedicated NVIDIA AI infrastructure with high-performance NVIDIA networking and an integrated software stack to support training and inference at scale, with tenant isolation, encryption, and access controls built in. Integrating the Falcon platform enables joint customers to extend their existing security policies and response workflows to AI workloads on Nebius.

“AI companies don’t just need more GPUs – they need infrastructure that performs predictably at scale and fits into how their organizations already operate,” said Mark Boroditsky, Chief Revenue Officer at Nebius. “Working with CrowdStrike means customers can run AI workloads on our full-stack AI cloud platform without disrupting the security controls and processes they already rely on.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

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© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information please visit www.nebius.com.