Maple Partners with Shift4 to Bring AI Phone Ordering to SkyTab Restaurants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maple, the leading voice AI platform for restaurants, today announced that it has integrated its solution with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to bring 24/7 AI-powered phone ordering to restaurant merchants using SkyTab POS nationwide.

Orders placed through Maple flow directly into SkyTab, syncing menus, printing to the kitchen, and processing payments automatically. Restaurants can be onboarded and live in minutes. Share

The partnership integrates Maple's voice AI directly with SkyTab, addressing the persistent challenge of missed phone calls and lost revenue facing restaurant operators. With over 40% of restaurant phone calls going unanswered during peak hours, the average restaurant loses more than $30,000 annually in unrealized phone orders.

"Restaurant owners constantly tell us that they can't afford to hire dedicated phone staff, but they also can't afford to miss calls," said Aidan Chau, CEO and Founder of Maple. "Partnering with Shift4 allows us to bring AI phone ordering to thousands of SkyTab restaurants with an integration that just works: orders flow straight to the kitchen without extra tablets, duplicate entries, or friction."

Deep Integration Drives Operational Efficiency

Unlike typical AI phone systems that require weeks of menu programming and configuration, the Maple-SkyTab integration enables deployment in minutes. Maple pulls menu data directly from SkyTab, including items, modifiers, pricing, and availability, ensuring accurate order taking from day one.

Key capabilities include:

Direct POS integration: Phone orders taken by Maple's AI appear on SkyTab kitchen display systems and receipt printers instantly, no extra tablets or manual re-entry required

Phone orders taken by Maple's AI appear on SkyTab kitchen display systems and receipt printers instantly, no extra tablets or manual re-entry required Real-time menu synchronization: Maple pulls live menu data directly from SkyTab, eliminating manual menu programming

Maple pulls live menu data directly from SkyTab, eliminating manual menu programming Seamless payment processing: Customers can pay over the phone or upon pickup, with transactions flowing through Shift4's existing payment rails

Customers can pay over the phone or upon pickup, with transactions flowing through Shift4's existing payment rails Multi-location support: Restaurant groups can deploy Maple across all SkyTab locations with centralized management and location-specific customization

Restaurant groups can deploy Maple across all SkyTab locations with centralized management and location-specific customization 24/7 availability: Maple answers every call around the clock, capturing phone orders during peak rushes, after hours, or when staff are focused on in-store service

Beyond order taking, Maple's AI handles reservations, catering inquiries, hours and directions, and frequently asked questions.

Addressing a Persistent Industry Challenge

American restaurants miss roughly one in three incoming calls during service hours, a structural problem that costs the industry billions annually. The challenge is timing: phones ring most when kitchens are slammed and staff are focused on guests in the dining room.

The Maple-Shift4 partnership tackles this head-on. With Maple handling phone orders around the clock, restaurants capture revenue they'd otherwise lose while freeing staff to focus on in-person service. Orders taken by AI flow directly into SkyTab's kitchen systems, no extra hardware, no manual re-entry, no disruption to existing workflows.

Since launching in December 2023, Maple has answered over 1 million calls for restaurants with a 94% resolution rate without human intervention. The platform also handles reservations, catering inquiries, hours and directions, and common questions, all integrated with leading POS systems.

Availability

The Maple integration is available now to all SkyTab merchants in the United States. Restaurants can activate the service through the SkyTab Marketplace or contact their Shift4 representative.

About Maple

Maple, the leading Voice AI platform for restaurants, provides 24/7 phone answering for restaurants and local businesses, handling orders, reservations, and delivery inquiries. A graduate of Amazon's AWS Generative AI Accelerator, Maple has scaled to serve over 2,500 merchants since launching in December 2023. The platform integrates with major POS systems and partners with leading restaurant technology platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Maple is on a mission to ensure no restaurant ever misses a customer call again. For more information, visit maple.inc.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4’s commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world’s largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.