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FundingShield and Dark Matter Technologies Building to Expand Fraud Prevention Capabilities

Partnership will bring FundingShield’s wire verification and source-data validation tools into the Dark Matter technology ecosystem

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FundingShield, a leader in real-time fraud prevention, wire validation and compliance solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it is working with Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, to expand access to FundingShield’s risk intelligence capabilities within the Dark Matter technology ecosystem.

FundingShield and Dark Matter Technologies building to expand fraud prevention capabilities. Partnership will bring FundingShield’s wire verification and source-data validation tools into the Dark Matter technology ecosystem

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Through this effort, FundingShield is collaborating to develop connectivity that will allow lenders using Dark Matter’s Empower platform to leverage FundingShield’s source data validation, wire verification, remediation and compliance tools as part of the closing and funding process, helping reduce fraud risk and strengthen funding controls at a critical stage of the mortgage transaction.

“Working with Dark Matter represents an important step in helping lenders strengthen controls around one of the most vulnerable stages of the mortgage transaction,” said Ike Suri, CEO of FundingShield. “By connecting our real-time fraud prevention and source data validation capabilities with the technology lenders use to originate loans, we can help organizations reduce wire and title fraud exposure while improving funding certainty.”

The work with FundingShield reflects Dark Matter’s ongoing efforts to support lenders with technology solutions designed to enhance operational security and compliance.

“Dark Matter is focused on delivering technology that enables lenders to operate with greater confidence across the mortgage lifecycle,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “FundingShield’s expertise in wire verification and fraud prevention aligns well with the needs lenders face during closing and funding, and we look forward to supporting this development effort.”

As development progresses, the organizations expect to continue exploring ways to support lenders through enhanced fraud prevention and compliance capabilities.

For more information about FundingShield or Dark Matter Technologies, please visit their respective websites.

ABOUT FUNDINGSHIELD

FundingShield delivers real-time fraud prevention, compliance validation, and remediation solutions tailored for the mortgage industry. Its platform supports wire verification, settlement agent diligence, and transaction-level certification designed to reduce fraud exposure and strengthen funding controls. For more information visit, https://www.fundingshield.com/.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

Contacts

Media Inquiries
FundingShield LLC
+1 949-706-7888
info@fundingshield.com

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FundingShield LLC

Release Summary
FundingShield and Dark Matter Technologies building to expand fraud prevention capabilities
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#wirefraud

Contacts

Media Inquiries
FundingShield LLC
+1 949-706-7888
info@fundingshield.com

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