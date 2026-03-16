CrowdStrike Accelerates Agentic MDR with NVIDIA, Demonstrating 5x Faster Investigations and 3x Higher Triage Accuracy

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTC – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to advance Agentic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) using the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit, featuring open NVIDIA Nemotron models and NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer to power specialized security agents and speed investigative workflows.

CrowdStrike will also be expanding Charlotte AI AgentWorks with support for NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super, enabling organizations to build custom AI agents leveraging the most efficient, intelligent open model.

Early internal testing with CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR demonstrates up to 5x faster investigations1 and more than 3x higher triage accuracy in high-confidence benign classification performance2 when powered by NVIDIA Nemotron Nano and Nemotron Super models – supercharging Agentic MDR.

As adversaries increasingly leverage AI to accelerate reconnaissance, evasion, and lateral movement, security teams must operate at machine speed and scale. Teams process thousands of detections daily, often requiring manual review to separate signal from noise. With persistent talent shortages and cost constraints, improving speed and precision without increasing headcount has become a strategic imperative.

Agentic MDR represents the next evolution of managed defense – where AI-native agents augment expert analysts to streamline high-volume workflows, elevate decision quality, and scale elite protection across enterprise environments. CrowdStrike and NVIDIA are also working together to boost autonomous agent security by integrating the NVIDIA OpenShell open-source runtime with the Falcon platform through a Secure-by-Design AI Blueprint.

“Adversaries are already using AI to move faster and scale their operations,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “The future of managed defense isn’t adding more analysts – it’s embedding AI agents directly into SOC operations to give analysts superpowers. With Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR, we’re applying advanced reasoning models to automate investigation and triage while maintaining expert oversight. Together with NVIDIA, we’re accelerating the shift toward Agentic MDR.”

“AI reasoning models and synthetic data are transforming how enterprises operationalize intelligence,” said Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI Products at NVIDIA. “Together with CrowdStrike, we’re bringing secure, autonomous AI agents into security operations – enabling organizations to reason through threats, act in real time, and continuously strengthen their cyber resilience.”

“CrowdStrike’s use of advanced AI reasoning in Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR marks a significant step forward in managed defense,” said David Burg, Global Group Head of Cyber and Data Resilience at Kroll. “By accelerating investigations and sharpening triage accuracy, it enables our teams to deliver faster, high-quality outcomes for clients around the world.”

Advancing Agentic MDR

CrowdStrike evaluated NVIDIA Nemotron models across a range of potential Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR use cases to orchestrate investigative workflows and automate high-volume Tier 1 analysis while preserving analyst oversight.

The NVIDIA Nemotron models were customized with synthetic data generated with NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer. NeMo Data Designer learns data patterns from expert insights and first-party telemetry to generate high-quality synthetic data, creating structured training signals that enhance model accuracy and consistency across investigation workflows.

Internal benchmarking conducted by CrowdStrike and NVIDIA of Nemotron Nano and Nemotron Super models validates measurable performance gains, including up to 5x faster investigations and more than 3x higher triage accuracy for a significant reduction in manual triage workload. Fine-tuning the NVIDIA Nemotron Nano model achieved 96% accuracy in generating investigation queries within Falcon® LogScale, delivering a natural-language interface that boosts agent investigative efficiency.

Together, CrowdStrike and NVIDIA are accelerating the shift to the Agentic SOC – bringing Agentic MDR to life at enterprise scale and machine speed.

1 Based on comparison between average agentic investigation time (8.5 minutes) and longest human investigation (48 minutes) observed during internal CrowdStrike testing. Results are based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary depending on environment and configuration.

2 Based on the Nemotron volume of benign classification at high-confidence compared to our current model in production.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

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