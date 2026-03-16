Lenovo Brings Production-Scale AI to Global Sports: Enhancing Fan Experience, Driving Revenue Growth, Boosting Performance, and Improving Operational Efficiency with NVIDIA

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At NVIDIA GTC today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced an expanded multiyear collaboration with NVIDIA to help the global sports industry deploy production-scale AI across mission-critical environments, transforming live data into revenue growth, operational resilience, and real-time decision advantage.

Through our work with NVIDIA, we are helping sports organizations manage complexity, improve operational resilience, and apply intelligence in ways that support both performance and commercial success. Share

The global sports technology market is projected to grow from $23 billion in 2025 to more than $60 billion by 2030. Global sports events represent some of the most complex and demanding operating environments in any industry, combining unprecedented scale, technical sophistication, and public visibility. These events engage billions of viewers worldwide, generate and process petabytes of data in real time, and require highly coordinated, distributed operations across multiple countries, all within a context where reliability, resilience, and uninterrupted performance are non-negotiable.

Scaling AI across this ecosystem requires validated infrastructure, domain-trained intelligence, and production-grade integration, not isolated pilots.

Lenovo is partnering with NVIDIA to deliver scalable AI-powered solutions built on Lenovo’s end-to-end AI capabilities with NVIDIA accelerated AI platforms. This expanded collaboration further demonstrates Lenovo’s commitment to the sports industry vertical, building on its work with leading sports organizations such as FIFA, Formula 1®, the Dallas Cowboys, and Newcastle United, reflecting an established track record of developing and deploying purpose-built, end-to-end solutions for governing bodies, teams, venues, and broadcast operations.

AI Built for Environments Where Failure Is Not an Option

Lenovo is introducing three AI solutions designed specifically for sports environments across sports intelligence, operations, and content and media.

The Intelligent Command Center brings greater visibility and coordination to venue and event operations by unifying critical systems into a single operational view. This enables sports organizations to manage large-scale events with improved efficiency and oversight.

Sports AI PRO delivers advanced performance and competitive intelligence, helping teams and organizations translate data into sharper strategy and stronger results over the course of a season.

AI Data Labeling provides the structured data foundation required to power analytics, content innovation, and fan engagement initiatives, supporting new revenue opportunities and long-term AI adoption.

“In global sports, technology plays a critical role in how events are delivered, experienced, and managed,” said Ken Wong, President, Solutions & Services Group, Lenovo. “Our focus is not just enabling AI but operationalizing it in environments where every second matters. Through our work with NVIDIA, we are helping sports organizations manage complexity, improve operational resilience, and apply intelligence in ways that support both performance and commercial success.”

“Sports organizations are becoming real-time sports intelligence systems, generating massive volumes of data across venues, broadcasts, and performance environments,” said Richard Kerris, Vice President and General Manager, Media & Entertainment, NVIDIA. “By combining NVIDIA’s accelerated AI platform with Lenovo’s full stack AI capabilities, data can be transformed into actionable intelligence, driving predictive performance, personalized content and new level of operational excellence.”

Proven at Global Scale: From over 650TB of Live Race Data to the World’s Largest Tournament

Lenovo’s full stack AI portfolio of devices, infrastructure, solutions and services already operate in some of the most demanding live sports environments in the world.

As a Global Technology Partner of Formula 1®, Lenovo supports delivery of live race content to more than 820 million global fans, processing over 650 terabytes of live data per race weekend and bringing the thrills of F1 to 180+ territories worldwide. These environments require sub-second processing, uninterrupted uptime, and global synchronization, where milliseconds directly impact broadcast integrity and fan experience.

As Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Lenovo will support the technology backbone of what is expected to be the largest tournament in football history, spanning 104 matches with a global audience in the billions. Planned AI deployments include enhanced digital broadcast visualization, stabilized Referee View technology, intelligent operational command centers, and generative AI analytics platforms designed to manage massive real-time data volumes across venues and global media networks.

These deployments demonstrate AI operating at production scale under the highest levels of performance pressure and public scrutiny, translating advanced technology into measurable operational resilience and commercial impact.

As sports organizations modernize venues, digitize fan engagement, and scale global media operations, Lenovo and NVIDIA are embedding AI into the core of how sports are played, managed, broadcast, and monetized, at a scale and reliability level demanded by the world’s most visible live events. For more information, click here.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

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