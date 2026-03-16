Carahsoft and ServiceNow Expand Partnership to Reach New Industries in the U.S. and Canada

RESTON, Va. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, and ServiceNow, (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today expanded their partnership to extend availability to the ServiceNow AI Platform across Carahsoft’s full reseller ecosystem in the U.S. and Canada. For the first time, the partnership opens Carahsoft’s commercial and industry channels – including retail, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and critical infrastructure – to ServiceNow.

For the first time, the partnership opens Carahsoft’s commercial and industry channels to ServiceNow. Share

Carahsoft built its reputation as the leading Government IT distributor — with more than 10,000 resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners and $23 billion in annual bookings — and has been expanding that network into regulated and non-regulated industries that share Government's demands for compliance, security, and complex procurement. This partnership brings ServiceNow directly into those channels, reaching organizations that prefer to buy through trusted channel partners rather than through traditional enterprise software sales motions.

“Carahsoft's network reaches organizations with serious demands around compliance, security, and how they buy and deploy technology," said Michael Park, senior vice president, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. "By making ServiceNow available through their reseller ecosystem, across Government and now into Healthcare, financial services, and critical infrastructure, we're meeting customers where they already are.”

“We are excited to expand our longstanding partnership with ServiceNow to serve organizations across an even broader range of industries,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President at Carahsoft. “ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform is transforming how organizations operate, and this expansion allows us to bring those capabilities to more customers. By leveraging our network of specialized ServiceNow reseller and consulting and implementation services partners, we can help accelerate adoption, simplify acquisition and offer greater flexibility in how organizations deploy ServiceNow solutions. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and delivering increased value to customers across industries.”

For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (855) 487-6669 or ServiceNowteam@carahsoft.com.

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider, supporting Federal, State and Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations and Private Sector Companies with IT products, services and training through our partners and contracts. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor, reseller and integrator partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, FedRAMP, GovRAMP, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), Customer Experience & Engagement, 5G, Quantum, and IoT/OT, quantum computing, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), first responder technologies, and more. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 80 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

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