AEye Joining NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab to Advance Safety-Certified Physical AI Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a leader in advanced perception and intelligent sensing solutions, today announced it is joining the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab. NVIDIA is the first company in the world to establish an ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)-accredited AI Systems Inspection Lab, integrating functional safety, cybersecurity, AI, and regulations into a unified safety framework.

Complementing existing industry-standard safety practices, NVIDIA Halos is a full-stack, comprehensive safety system designed to provide end-to-end safety guardrails throughout the AI development lifecycle — from design and validation to deployment — integrating hardware, software, AI models, and simulation tools to facilitate regulatory compliance and functional safety alignment.

Joining the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab underscores AEye’s commitment to delivering safety-certified, high-performance perception technology for automotive, transportation, and intelligent infrastructure applications. As a member of the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, AEye will collaborate within NVIDIA's safety ecosystem to validate interoperability, safety processes, and system-level integration with NVIDIA DRIVE platforms.

AEye CEO Matt Fisch said, “Safety is foundational to scaling physical AI. Our participation in the NVIDIA Halos program reinforces our commitment to delivering perception solutions that meet the highest standards of functional safety, validation rigor, and ecosystem interoperability. By aligning with NVIDIA’s full-stack safety architecture, we are helping our customers accelerate the deployment of advanced driver assistance and autonomous systems with confidence.

“We are also pleased to expand our presence in the NVIDIA ecosystem. With our Apollo™ 1-kilometer lidar validated as part of NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ and our recent announcement that we also successfully demonstrated Apollo™ running on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor™, participating in the Halos program is the logical next step. In doing so, we are reinforcing our commitment to enabling safe, scalable physical AI deployments across global markets.”

The NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and assists ecosystem partners in demonstrating compliance with functional safety, cybersecurity, and AI system integrity standards.

About AEye

AEye offers a suite of unique software-defined lidar solutions that address a wide range of real-world needs including advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, security, defense, and logistics applications. AEye’s flagship product, Apollo™, has been widely recognized for its small form factor and its ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer. In addition to Apollo™, AEye also offers STRATOS™ with the ability to detect objects at up to one-and-a-half kilometers as well as a full-stack solution through its OPTIS™ platform. OPTIS™ provides a complete system that captures a high-resolution 3D image of the world, interprets it, and provides direction to act upon what it sees in real-time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “continue,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements about AEye joining the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab and the validation of AEye’s products as a result, among others. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are very difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AEye. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risks that AEye’s tenure in the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab may be shorter than anticipated; (ii) the risks that AEye’s products may not be validated for interoperability, safety processes, or system-level integration with NVIDIA DRIVE platforms to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (iii) the risks that successful validation of AEye’s products may not help AEye’s customers accelerate the deployment of advanced driver assistance and autonomous systems to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (iv) the risks that lidar adoption may occur slower than anticipated or fail to occur at all; (v) the risks that AEye’s products may not meet the diverse range of performance and functional requirements of target markets and customers; (vi) the risks that AEye’s products may not function as anticipated by AEye, or by target markets and customers; (vii) the risks that AEye may not be in a position to adequately or timely address either the near or long-term opportunities that may or may not exist in the evolving autonomous transportation industry; (viii) the risks that laws and regulations are adopted impacting the use of lidar that AEye is unable to comply with, in whole or in part; (ix) the risks associated with changes in competitive and regulated industries in which AEye operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting AEye’s business; (x) the risks that AEye is unable to adequately implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and (xi) the risks of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive and evolving industry in which AEye operates. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by current or future global conflicts and current and potential trade restrictions, trade tensions, and tariffs, all of which continue to cause economic uncertainty. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the periodic report that AEye has most recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and other documents filed by us or that will be filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements; AEye assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. AEye gives no assurance that AEye will achieve any of its expectations.