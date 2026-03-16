Voyager Awarded Multi-Million-Dollar NASA Contract

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) was awarded a follow-on contract under NASA’s Expendable Launch Vehicle Integrated Support 3, or ELVIS 3, program through prime contractor a.i. solutions. The multi-million-dollar contract extends Voyager’s multiyear support of NASA’s Launch Services Program through the end of the government fiscal year.

“This award reflects the continued confidence in our ability to deliver high-performance launch integration and mission support services,” said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security, Voyager. “Supporting this program places Voyager at the center of some of the agency’s most important scientific and exploration missions, reinforcing our ability to operate in complex launch environments.”

NASA’s Launch Services Program is responsible for acquiring and managing launch services for NASA’s robotic science missions and payloads that advance planetary science, Earth observation and technology demonstrations. ELVIS 3 provides critical launch vehicle integration, assembly and launch support services for NASA missions at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Under the contract, Voyager ensures launch vehicles and spacecraft are integrated and prepared for flight in accordance with NASA safety and mission assurance requirements.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit www.voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.